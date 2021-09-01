Sunoco Modified Triple Crown Announced For Thompson Speedway Sunoco World Series

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) Stafford Speedway will host the 4th Annual TC 13 Shootout on Friday, September 10 with the support of multiple purse partners. The 13-lap race is a tribute to Ted Christopher, Stafford’s all-time winningest driver with 109 career SK Modified® wins, 131 overall feature wins, and 9 SK Modified® track championships. This year’s TC 13 Shootout currently boasts a purse of nearly $4,000 thanks to contributions from Justin & Tabitha Manafort, Big Haus USA Racing Products, Gaston Racing Enterprises, LifeCare Family Chiropractic with Dr. Sean Noel, NorthEast Race Cars and Speed, Tri-Track Modified Series, and anonymous donors. Stafford Speedway is still accepting contributions for the TC 13 Shootout so the purse could be even higher when the cars take to the track on Sept. 10.