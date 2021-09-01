Cancel
Sunoco Modified Triple Crown Announced For Thompson Speedway Sunoco World Series

By Staff Report
racedayct.com
 5 days ago

(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) Triple Crown Replaces August 11 & September 15 Events Lost Due to Tire Shortage. American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) officials have announced the Sunoco Modified Triple Crown as part of the 59th Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing on October 8-10. The Modifieds will run a full program each day of the World Series with separate qualifying and features.

racedayct.com

