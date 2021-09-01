Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon County, SC

Marlboro Development Team, Inc. Leases 253,800 Square Foot Speculative Building to Harbor Freight Tools in Dillon County, SC

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (PRWEB) September 01, 2021. Marlboro Development Team, Inc. (MDT) is pleased to announce they have secured a long-term lease with Harbor Freight Tools on a new 253,800 square foot Class A industrial development located at 791 W. Fairfield Road in the I-95 Megasite in Dillon County, SC. Scheduled for completion in November 2021 and located on a 68-acre site within the park, the facility will serve as a critical need reverse logistics center for Harbor Freight.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bennettsville, SC
County
Dillon County, SC
Dillon County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbor Freight Tools#Real Estate#Square Foot#Infrastructure#Sc#Prweb#Esfr#Harbor Freight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
Posted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy