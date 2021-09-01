Cancel
Loris, SC

Loris Middle School transitions to distance learning for two weeks

By WMBF News Staff
WMBF
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Loris Middle School is temporarily moving to distance learning beginning Thursday, Sept. 2, due to COVID-19. “Our review of the district’s most current COVID-19 data indicate that Loris Middle School’s ability to serve students has been negatively impacted both by the number of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of staff and student quarantines,” the school said on Facebook.

