College Football Kickoff with Fox Sports' Rob Stone

By Kyle Koster
 5 days ago
College football will feel a lot more like the college football we all know and love this year with fans in attendance and energy levels back to normal. Fox Sports' Rob Stone, host of Big Noon Kickoff, joined the Kyle Koster Show to talk about the exciting year ahead and the approach going into a pivotal year for the franchise.

Stone and his teammates will be in Minneapolis Thursday night in advance of the Ohio State-Wisconsin game and will travel to Madison Saturday for Penn-State Wisconsin.

The interview is below.

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

