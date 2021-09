We’re in the midst of one of the longest dry periods of the season, and it’s not going to end any time soon. That seems perhaps a little bit odd to say, since we saw measurable rainfall only yesterday. But Sunday’s rainfall was light — amounting to just over a tenth of an inch officially in Oneida — and it could very well be the only rainfall received this week. There will be a small chance of rain accompanying a cold front in the middle of the week, but it won’t amount to much.