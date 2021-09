Staying in the right mindset while focused on your health can be tough but TriCounty Health Department is offering help to accomplish your goals! A new Diabetes Prevention Program is getting started soon and the class has been tried and proven helpful in building habits for success. Two groups graduated from the Diabetes Prevention Program just a month ago in July. The program focuses on changing one’s lifestyle to eating well, sleeping well, getting exercise, and finding motivation to keep it up and beat diabetes. If you aren’t sure if you are at risk for diabetes or are prediabetic, visit the TriCounty Health Department Facebook page and take the quiz to find out.