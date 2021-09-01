Nearly 8 in 10 K-12 Teachers Say Pandemic Caused Learning Loss
New Survey Also Finds 4 in 10 Teachers Feel Unprepared for 2021-22 School Year. Nearly eight out of 10 K-12 teachers (79%) said they believe the pandemic caused their students to lose out on learning and 72% said it set back their students’ learning, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll of over 900 K-12 teachers across the United States sponsored by Agile Education Marketing and SheerID. The vast majority of K-12 educators (77%) also said the past school year was their hardest year of teaching ever, with 40% admitting they feel unprepared for the upcoming school year.www.mysanantonio.com
