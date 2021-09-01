Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Nearly 8 in 10 K-12 Teachers Say Pandemic Caused Learning Loss

MySanAntonio
 5 days ago

New Survey Also Finds 4 in 10 Teachers Feel Unprepared for 2021-22 School Year. Nearly eight out of 10 K-12 teachers (79%) said they believe the pandemic caused their students to lose out on learning and 72% said it set back their students’ learning, according to a survey conducted by The Harris Poll of over 900 K-12 teachers across the United States sponsored by Agile Education Marketing and SheerID. The vast majority of K-12 educators (77%) also said the past school year was their hardest year of teaching ever, with 40% admitting they feel unprepared for the upcoming school year.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#Marketing Strategies#The Harris Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Hawaii Statestaradvertiser.com

Hawaii charter schools more nimble in handling pandemic problems

The state Department of Education’s 257 public schools continue to keep their doors open for in-person learning even as COVID-19 surges across the islands and infections linked to campuses continue to rise. By contrast, many of the state’s public charter schools have taken a different approach, with at least seven...
Chicago, ILCrain's Chicago Business

Focus less on ‘learning loss' and more on learning leaps

As we start the new academic year, I want to welcome my students refreshed and ready to learn. Instead, I worry about their anxiety that has been building since last winter. As last year's remote and hybrid learning continued, I noticed a drop in attendance, particularly among top-achieving students. They told me the idea of getting out of bed was too much—not because they were lazy, but because they were experiencing depression-like symptoms. Some students were missing my class to attend virtual therapy sessions. In fact, around 15% of my eighth grade math students were seeing a therapist to address school-related anxiety. That is a worrisome number.
EducationNews On 6

Moore Public Schools Prepares For Another Year Of In Person Learning

Moore Public Schools was the only large district in the metro to continue five days a week learning in person throughout the pandemic last year. "Last year, there was a mental health component that we had to look at and consider for our students and staff," said Robert Romines, the superintendent of Moore Public Schools.
EducationHealthline

The Biggest Worries Parents and Students Have for the New School Year

A new study found parents felt a mix of worries — some were more traditional back-to-school jitters, while others were far more anxiety-inducing, given the current COVID-19 climate. At least 62 percent of parents polled said they would feel safer with higher school vaccination rates. Classes are restarting for students...
Kidswfdd.org

Vaccinations, Masking: What To Know As Kids Head Back To Classrooms

Schools across the state are holding open houses and preparing to welcome back students this month. This comes as COVID-19 cases are rising. WFDD’s April Laissle spoke with reporter Keri Brown to break down some important information about how districts plan to keep kids safe, vaccinations, and more. Interview Highlights.
Boston, MABoston Herald

As You Were Saying: Ditch ‘learning loss’ panic – BPS should redesign curricula

The two pandemic phrases I wish to retire are “unprecedented times” and “learning loss.” Certainly the closure of schools was as drastic as it was quick, but school closures also happened a century ago. Then, like now, schools did reopen and learning did continue. I wish therefore to caution parents, politicians and educators from sounding the alarm on supposed “learning loss.”
EducationKQED

Build With Care: Recruiting Student and Teacher Voices to Rethink Schools Because of the Pandemic

As we reflect on the experience of learning during COVID, a big question looms: What will schools look like after the pandemic?. Currently, two prevalent narratives are rising over the horizon. In the first, schools seek to return to “normal” and resume the familiar rhythms of teaching and learning much as they were before the COVID disruption. In the second scenario, schools intensify their programs to remediate learning loss with summer school, longer hours, tutoring and learning pods.
EducationBlack Mountain News

'This will be a tough year': Thousands of kids are in COVID-19 quarantine across the US, and school has just begun

Just days into the new school year, thousands of kids are under quarantine in public school districts across the U.S. after being exposed to COVID-19. Cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise, with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus making up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts. Children under 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making schools a potentially dangerous environment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy