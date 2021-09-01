Cancel
Christian Pulisic to miss USMNT's World Cup qualifier vs. El Salvador; USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen also out

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States men's national team will be without star playmaker Christian Pulisic and starting goalkeeper Zack Steffen for their opening World Cup qualifying match on Thursday. The team kicks off its Concacaf qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against El Salvador. Pulisic, who tested positive for COVID before the international window, did not travel with the team to San Salvador for Thursday's clash, a 10:05 p.m. ET kickoff at Estadio Cuscatlan on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+. Steffen also did not travel, while coach Gregg Berhalter named Matt Turner the starter in goal.

www.cbssports.com

