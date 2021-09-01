Christian Pulisic to miss USMNT's World Cup qualifier vs. El Salvador; USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen also out

The United States Men’s National Team kicks off its quest to return to the World Cup as it takes on El Salvador Thursday. After missing out four years ago, a new-look Team USA is aiming to make the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The American squad enters qualifying play in strong position, coming off big wins in the 2022 Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Champions League thanks in part to rising stars like Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Gio Reyna. Fans looking to track down Thursday’s match will have plenty of options on TV and via live stream, with everything from CBSSN through cable or with a live stream service like Paramount+ or fuboTV, which have free trials.