Letter: Join me at this year's Out of Darkness Walk Sept. 12

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be walking on Sept. 12, 2021, at the Scheels Arena in Fargo to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention and breaking the stigma associated with mental health. I won’t be walking alone. I will be joined by many who share my dedication. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion.