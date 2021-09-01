Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Two new Amazon delivery stations open in Baltimore, Hanover

By WMAR STAFF
Posted by 
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJ72Y_0bjazMBw00

Amazon on Wednesday announced the opening of two local delivery stations.

One is located at 2100 Van Deman Street. It's the first delivery station to open in Baltimore City.

The second is in Hanover at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive. That makes for three delivery stations in the area.

To celebrate the newest location, Amazon donated 650 pre-filled backpacks to Dundalk Elementary School and pajamas to the Casey Cares Foundation for critically sick children.

Amazon packages are normally shipped to a delivery station from neighboring fulfillment centers and then loaded onto delivery vehicles.

The company allows for delivery stations to be independently owned and operated.

Amazon says hundreds of jobs could potentially be created between the two new delivery stations.

Employees are paid at least $15.00 per hour and receive benefits including paid time off and up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Baltimore, MD
Cars
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Hanover, MD
Local
Maryland Cars
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Three Delivery#Backpacks#Dundalk Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

When steel was made in Maryland

WMAR-2 News' Bethlehem Steel special recounts the lives touched by the Sparrows Point steel mill that closed unexpectedly in 2012. Jamie Costello, Mark Roper and Christian Schaffer take us on a look back at the lives of everyday Baltimoreans in a once booming steel town.
Cell PhonesPosted by
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Maryland to get digital ID's on Apple devices

Digital identification is coming to Maryland, but only on Apple devices. The company announced Wednesday people in Maryland, Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be able to scan their driver's license or other state ID and keep it in their Apple Wallet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy