Two new Amazon delivery stations open in Baltimore, Hanover

Amazon on Wednesday announced the opening of two local delivery stations.

One is located at 2100 Van Deman Street. It's the first delivery station to open in Baltimore City.

The second is in Hanover at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive. That makes for three delivery stations in the area.

To celebrate the newest location, Amazon donated 650 pre-filled backpacks to Dundalk Elementary School and pajamas to the Casey Cares Foundation for critically sick children.

Amazon packages are normally shipped to a delivery station from neighboring fulfillment centers and then loaded onto delivery vehicles.

The company allows for delivery stations to be independently owned and operated.

Amazon says hundreds of jobs could potentially be created between the two new delivery stations.

Employees are paid at least $15.00 per hour and receive benefits including paid time off and up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave.