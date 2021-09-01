Mount Tabor High School in NC on lockdown after shooting, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC — Forsyth County deputies confirmed that a shooting was reported Wednesday at Mount Tabor High School, prompting a lockdown.

“There has been a shooting on school property,” deputies said in a social media post. “We and the (Winston-Salem Police Department) have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information as appropriate.”

Authorities did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Winston-Salem dispatchers told WXII that they got a call just after noon from a school resource officer who reported that a student had been shot.

Police and city officials asked parents to stay away from the school, which remained under lockdown as of 1:30 p.m. Instead, parents were asked to wait at the nearby Harris Teeter Shopping Center for further instructions.

About 1,500 students were enrolled at Mount Tabor High School in the 2019-2020 school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. It was not immediately clear how many students were in the school during Wednesday’s shooting.

Rep. Kathy Manning, D-N.C., said she was monitoring the situation.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

©2021 Cox Media Group