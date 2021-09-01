Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan: Dominic Raab’s answers to five questions from MPs

By Dan Sabbagh
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u731d_0bjayZWm00
UK military personnel departing Kabul last week Photograph: Jonathan Gifford/AP

During an intense and often angry two-hour session in front of MPs, the foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, was peppered with questions that he either would not, could not, or did not have time to answer.

Here are five – and the best available answer.

How many people were left behind?

Raab would not say how many Britons, Afghans and others on evacuation lists were left behind, helped partly by rushed questioning from MPs who did not give the minister time to answer.

The foreign secretary said “most or all of the mono-national Britons” who wanted to get out had been evacuated, without giving any figures for dual nationals. He also pointed to Ministry of Defence estimates that about 1,000 former Afghan interpreters and their families had been left behind, although he could not quite remember them: “I defer to the defence secretary,” he said.

But Raab was not directly pressed as to how many names were put on the Foreign Office’s emergency special cases list of former Afghan government officials and civil rights activists considered eligible for asylum.

The exact number of cases that were never processed before the emergency airlift ended last month has been estimated by Labour MPs at 7,000 . Another informal estimate is 9,000 . But the true figure is unknown.

When did he go on holiday to Crete?

Raab was pressed repeatedly by Stewart McDonald, a Scottish National party MP, to say when he left the UK to go on holiday to a luxury hotel in Crete as the situation in Afghanistan rapidly deteriorated. The minister stayed there until after Kabul fell, returning at 1.40am on 16 August, and Raab had told MPs he “would not have gone away, with the benefit of hindsight”.

As for his arrival date, the foreign secretary simply refused to answer, describing McDonald’s questioning as “pretty partisan” and said he was “at all material times” contactable.

Having failed to get an answer, McDonald said all military leave had been cancelled on 23 July and wondered if it was “a bad idea for yourself, the prime minister and several other officials in the FCDO, the Home Office and the MoD to take breaks at that time”.

Press reports have said Raab left the UK on 6 August .

When did he last talk to UK ambassadors in the region?

Raab was also asked by McDonald when he had last spoken to British ambassadors in the region. The foreign secretary dodged questions from the Scottish politician, and argued he did not necessarily need to speak to senior diplomats.

“The advice of ambassadors is often distilled down so we have a single complete holistic view. We get telegrams in, we assess them very carefully, I don’t need to pick up the phone to get an assessment from the ground,” Raab said.

Raab has faced accusations that he did not speak to ambassadors in countries such as Pakistan and Uzbekistan in the run-up to the crisis, although a record of relevant calls and meetings is not in the public domain. The under-fire minister promised the committee he would provide a timeline of his activities.

Were people wrongly told to go to Kabul airport?

The foreign secretary promised he would investigate a serious allegation that British officials told Afghans to proceed to the airport’s Abbey gate on Thursday last week, despite a specific warning that Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) was preparing a terror attack that day.

Nearly 200 people were killed in a double bombing at and near the gate used for the British evacuation – but BBC’s Newsnight has reported that Afghans were sent emails earlier that day asking, in one case, if they were “at the correct gate? Abbey gate”.

Raab said the UK had changed its travel advice at 10pm the night before, advising people not to go Kabul airport and that British diplomats were relocated for their security. But he did not know whether emails advising some Afghans to go the gate were nevertheless sent.

“I saw that report from Newsnight about the emails saying go to Abbey gate – I need to investigate it,” he said.

What happened to the portrait of the Queen?

The most surreal moment came when Raab was asked whether the British embassy’s portrait of the Queen had been left behind – or even captured by the Taliban.

“Was not the portrait of Her Majesty left in the British embassy?” asked Labour’s Neil Coyle.

The foreign secretary said he thought the picture – a feature of British government offices – had been destroyed, which would be the normal procedure for the emergency closure of an embassy.

But Tom Tugendhat, the committee chair, thought it had been left behind and photographed in a recent report in the Times after one of newspaper’s reporters visited the abandoned embassy.

Raab was surprised by this, but it turned out the claim was not correct. The Times report, from last week, does not feature a picture of a portrait of the head of state, but instead a promise from the Taliban to safeguard it from looters if it were to be found.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Coyle
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Britons#Afghans#Ministry Of Defence#The Foreign Office#Scottish National#Fcdo#The Home Office#British#Islamic#Iskp#Taliban#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Related
PoliticsThe Guardian

The Taliban are showing us the dangers of personal data falling into the wrong hands

The Taliban have openly talked about using US-made digital identity technology to hunt down Afghans who have worked with the international coalition – posing a huge threat to everyone recorded in the system. In addition, the extremists now also have access to – and control over – the digital identification systems and technologies built through international aid support.
FIFAThe Guardian

Tuesday briefing: ‘We cannot expect NHS to recover alone’

Morning, I’m Virginia Harrison and these are today’s top stories. Boris Johnson is poised to unveil his long-awaited plan to fix the “broken” social care system to MPs later today. The prime minister will tell mutinous MPs that the healthcare system is in crisis and they “cannot expect it to recover alone” as he faces a growing “red wall” rebellion over tax rises. Johnson will today frame the tax increase – which could raise up to £10bn a year with a 1.25% rise in national insurance contributions for employers and employees – as essential to combat the NHS waiting list crisis.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

UK’s withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘very stupid’, says John Major

Former prime minister Sir John Major has branded the government’s failure to evacuate all Afghans who worked for Britain “shameful”, and said withdrawing troops from the country was “strategically very stupid”.The former Tory leader made the remarks on Saturday at the FTWeekend Festival, where he said the decision to leave Afghanistan was “wrong morally but … also wrong practically”.It comes after Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, returned to the UK from an emergency diplomatic tour to Qatar and Pakistan where he attempted to secure the safe passage of those left behind in Kabul.Sir John launched an attack on the current...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Afghan opposition leader Massoud says he is ready for talks with Taliban

(Reuters) - The leader of the Afghan opposition group resisting Taliban forces in the Panjshir valley north of Kabul said on Sunday he welcomed proposals from religious scholars for a negotiated settlement to end the fighting. Ahmad Massoud, head of the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA), made the announcement...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Britain says it wants to engage with the Taliban

ISLAMABAD, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain will not recognise the Taliban as the new government in Kabul, but must deal with new realities in Afghanistan and does not want to see its social and economic fabric broken, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday. Speaking during a visit to Pakistan,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Putin says US achieved 'zero' in Afghanistan

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States’ involvement in Afghanistan, charging that its 20-year military presence in the country has achieved “zero.”. Putin said Wednesday that for 20 years the U.S. military in Afghanistan “was trying ... to civilize the people who live there, to introduce...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news – live: Tony Blair criticises Biden’s withdrawal of troops as ‘dangerous and unnecessary’

The US and German embassies in Afghanistan have advised their citizens not to travel to Kabul airport unless individually told to amid concerns that groups such as Isis and al-Qaeda could launch attacks.There have also been reports that the Taliban had been kidnapping foreigners, which the group has denied.The Taliban said it has been questioning some before allowing them to leave Afghanistan, an official said on Saturday.The official, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said: “We are questioning some of them before they exit the country ... Our fighters will continue to demonstrate restraint.”The group has...
WorldUS News and World Report

UK Says Russia, China Needed for 'Moderating Influence' Over Taliban

(Reuters) - Britain would have to turn to Russia and China to exercise a "moderating influence" over the Taliban, despite a mistrust between the UK and those governments, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. "We're going to have to bring in countries with a potentially moderating influence like Russia and China,...
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Afghanistan Hasn’t Damaged U.S. Credibility

As predictable as the sunrise, a chorus of reflexive hard-liners, opportunistic foreign adversaries, and even some usually sensible commentators have concluded that U.S. credibility has been damaged or destroyed by the debacle in Afghanistan. Uber-hawk Bret Stephens of the New York Times is now convinced that “every ally — Taiwan, Ukraine, the Baltic states, Israel, Japan — will draw the lesson that it is on its own.” In an overt attempt to undermine Taiwanese morale, the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times agrees with Stephens and warns Taiwan’s leaders that the U.S. military won’t fight if Beijing were to attack, implying the fall of Kabul is an “omen of Taiwan’s future fate.” Even the usually sober-minded Gideon Rachman of the Financial Times believes Biden’s credibility has been “shredded” and that the disaster in Afghanistan “fits perfectly” with the claim that “American security guarantees cannot be relied upon.”
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Boris Johnson says he has full confidence in Dominic Raab

Boris Johnson says he "absolutely" has full confidence in his foreign secretary amid criticism of Dominic Raab's decision not to call Afghan ministers over evacuating translators. Mr Raab said he instead prioritised "security" at Kabul airport and "delegated" the call to a junior minister. But that call did not happen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy