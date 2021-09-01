Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Editorial: Meeting our future water, power, and infrastructure needs

By News Director
gilaherald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContributed Photo/Courtesy Navajo Tribal Authority. Column By Rep. David Cook (R, LD-8) Over the last five years, Arizona has been capitalizing on a lot of “ups”: fix up, patch up, and catch up, and we have made some significant work to build out our infrastructure systems. The future of the...

gilaherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Water Systems#Water District#Water Supply#Republican#Legislative District 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Energy IndustryEngineer Live

Toward a hydrogen-powered future

Hydrogen has been on the energy radar for decades but it’s only recently that real progress has been made. A recent Frost & Sullivan report estimates that global fuel cell truck sales will reach 142,858 units by 2030, with China accounting for 63.9% of total sales, prompting Mobility Research Analyst Jagadesh Chandran to comment, “Hydrogen is emerging as a promising substitute to fossil fuels. It is a cleaner and more environmentally friendly form of energy, which will most suitably serve long distance-traveling needs and segments that demand high uptime and availability. To overcome the challenges pertaining to technology, supply chain, infrastructure and economic costs and in order to create a comprehensive hydrogen economy, the industry needs to hasten development to achieve economies of scale.”
Politicsfederalnewsnetwork.com

Reimagining the future of the public sector with modernized infrastructure

The public sector has undergone significant change over the last year, with COVID-19 posing a unique time and challenge for the industry. But the pandemic in many ways underscored and accelerated a critical need that was already growing for the sector: the need to modernize the way that federal agencies operate and innovate.
Kentucky StateThe State-Journal

Guest columnist: Why should Kentucky embrace solar power?

Agriculture and energy have historically shared a symbiotic relationship, especially since the Rural Electrification Administration (REA) was created 85 years ago — to bring electricity to rural America. This development, coupled with the ingenuity and hard work of U.S. farm families, enabled us to become the breadbasket of the world. Good agriculture and reliable, affordable energy go hand in hand.
Energy IndustryWilliston Daily Herald

North Dakota native tapped for Department of Energy position and more things to know this week in energy

A North Dakota native has been tapped to serve as Assistant Secretary for Fossil energy and Carbon Management with the Department of Energy. Brad Crabtree, who serves as Vice President for Carbon Management at the Great Plains Institute, has a long history of engaging in energy and climate policy in the region. In his current role, Crabtree oversees GPI’s carbon management portfolio and he co-directed Powering the Plains, a comprehensive 50-year plan for energy efficiency, renewable energy and advanced coal technologies.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

How Infrastructure Can Prevent Another Water Crisis

It’s no secret that we need clean, potable water in our communities. Quality water management is crucial to the foundation of society and remains a top priority for governments across the world. When people think of the word “infrastructure,” they think of bridges, highways, and power supplies. However, often forgotten...
Energy IndustryTechCrunch

Kevala raises $21M to improve tools for managing energy grid infrastructure

The company says it will use the funds to grow its team from 60 employees to around 100 by the end of 2021 and increase the deployment of its grid analytics tools. Kevala’s Assessor Platform, its interactive cloud-based grid analytics toolbox, allows a range of energy industry stakeholders to leverage massive quantities of data the company has collected from public sources, as well as from its clients, in order to predict and plan for things like “extreme weather events, renewable energy adoption and increasing demand from vehicle, building and industry electrification,” according to a statement released by the company.
Pinal County, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Sinema talks infrastructure, water with Pinal County leaders

CASA GRANDE — Water concerns and highway expansion highlighted the issues raised by a panel of area leaders during a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon with U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Although some mayors present mentioned bringing new water to the county, Maricopa Mayor Christian Price asked for help to keep...
U.S. PoliticsFortune

The infrastructure bill is vital to America’s economic future

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. On July 7, 1930, at the start of the Great Depression, workers laid down the first of 5 million barrels of concrete and 45 million pounds of steel to build the Hoover Dam. Today, 1.3 million Americans still access water and power thanks to a project completed nearly 90 years ago.
Taos, NMTaos News

Town discusses future infrastructure projects

The town of Taos council discussed their top priority infrastructure projects during their regular meeting Tuesday (Aug. 24) as they related to the 2023-2027 Infrastructure Capital Improvement Plan. The plan lays out infrastructure improvement projects the town intends to pursue over the next five years and "provides a framework for...
Congress & Courtsspacepolicyonline.com

Draft House Infrastructure Bill Funds NASA & NOAA Space Programs, But Not HLS

NASA will get an extra $4.4 billion if Congress agrees with draft legislation proposed by the House committee that oversees the agency. While generous, it is far short of what NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is seeking and does not include any money for a second lunar lander for the Artemis program. The committee is also proposing over $4 billion for NOAA, including additional money for the space weather satellite program.
EconomyWVNews

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce keeps working to improve economy

An important role of the West Virginia Chamber is to offer, advocate for and implement solutions to help improve our state’s economy. Our organization has an exceptional volunteer base, breadth of membership, budget and staff to help in many important endeavors. The West Virginia Chamber has several additional assets. These...
Texas Stateriograndeguardian.com

Contreras: Changes to Carried Interest could hurt South Texas businesses

This past year changed almost every American’s way of life, particularly for the millions of small businesses that power our economy and create jobs in our communities. Here in South Texas, we know how important small businesses are to our local economy. In Hidalgo County alone, up to one in seven people are self-employed, not to mention the family and community members who rely on them and their businesses.
seia.org

The Value of a Solar Job

As leaders in the solar energy industry, we know that every solar panel we install brings us one step closer to stopping the worst effects of the climate crisis. However, in order to meet this moment, the solar sector needs a strong, diverse and talented workforce to power our clean energy future. Because our employees are the backbone of our industry, we are committed to creating high quality, well-paying, stable jobs that families can count on.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Peak Season Expectations, Workforce Demands and COVID-19 Concerns Remain Challenges for Supply Chain Leaders

Companies have confidence in their e-commerce strategies ahead of the official 2021 peak shipping season that traditionally runs from September through December, yet anticipate challenges for the second half of the year, such as new COVID-19 variants threatening another phase of lockdowns to ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining employees, according to a study released by GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

Editorial: Efforts for affordable housing need our support

One groundbreaking can look pretty similar to another as it marks the start of a construction project: There are public officials giving speeches, donning hard hats and grabbing shovels to toss some dirt. It’s the stories of individuals, however, those who have been aided by similar projects, that make the...
Laurel Run, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Our View: Nature reminds us that infrastructure matters

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. It was a simple enough picture that told a powerful story we too often forget. Accompanying staff writer Jerry Lynott’s report in Wednesday’s paper about preparation for the looming rain from Tropical Storm Ida, the photo showed a contractor installing concrete barriers to form a “coffer dam” in Laurel Run where a wall along one bank had been removed in anticipation of long-needed replacement.
Trousdale County, TNLebanon Democrat

Water Board plans study of future needs

The Water Board approved one capital improvement project at its Aug. 24 meeting and delayed its decision on a second, but questioned whether either project was the best use of the department’s resources. The board approved construction of a tie-in from Bridal Path Lane to Highway 141 that would cover...

Comments / 0

Community Policy