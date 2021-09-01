Insights Gleaned From 2020 Derecho Help Farmers This Year

November soybeans fell 31 1/4 cents last week to $12.92 with pressure from recent rains in the western Midwest and from concerns about the closure of river traffic in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Over the weekend, the U.S. Coast Guard announced the Lower Mississippi River was open to marine traffic, making the open on Monday evening more interesting. Traders may also be a little cautious ahead of the next WASDE report from USDA, due out Sept. 10. From a short-term technical view, last week's sell-off was bearish as it took prices near their lowest level in two months. From a larger perspective however, we have seen noncommercial long positions go from a peak of 323,798 in late October 2020 to 158,981 as of Aug. 31, while prices have yet to take out the June low of $12.40 1/2. Given this is the time of year when prices typically trade lower into harvest, the support for soybean prices is impressive and corresponds to USDA's view that supplies are apt to remain tight in 2021-22.