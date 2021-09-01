Baked Cajun Sweet Potato Fries Recipe
Sweet potatoes are crafty tubers. On the one hand, even when they serve as the foundation for something decadent such as loaded sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole, they still boast a number of health benefits, including enhancing brain function, promoting gut health, and supporting the body's never-ending battle against cellular damage (via Healthline). On the other hand, sweet potatoes are also perfect in recipes that allow their warm and mild sweet flavor to stand largely on their own — or enhanced by one specific seasoning, such as Cajun.www.mashed.com
Comments / 1