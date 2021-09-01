Fresno church fought against California’s COVID rules. Now the state has to pay
Cornerstone Church in downtown Fresno has been awarded $400,000 in legal fees for its fight against the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, its pastor announced on Wednesday. Cornerstone joined with Cross Culture Christian Center in Lodi in a lawsuit against the state that ended with California paying the legal fees for the churches. San Joaquin County officials have also agreed to pay $100,000 to Cross Culture Christian Center, according to the church’s law firm, the National Center for Law & Policy.www.sacbee.com
