Pizzeria inspired by popular Chicago chain opening another NKY location

Despite a year of immense hardship for many, Vernovis was able to grow their team by 63% across both locations in Cincinnati and Columbus and promote several of their staff. Among those promoted includes: Catherine Bushong, Director of Strategic Accounts and Partnerships Jacob Santille, Columbus Market Director, IT Staffing and Consulting Ryan Grace, Cincinnati Market Director, IT Staffing and Consulting Jonathon Dunaway, Director of Strategic Fulfillment Petra Oglesbee, Senior Marketing Manager Krista Lewis, VP of Finance Brad Whitacre, VP of Business Solutions The pandemic put immediate stress on organizations to enable remote work. Utilizing both their staffing and IT solutions service offerings, Vernovis was able to provide strategic staffing alternatives and a level of digital transformation appropriate for their client’s businesses resulting in increased demand for Vernovis’ services. Vernovis’ CEO and Co-Founder, Jason Skidmore shares, “In the last 18 months, we have seen a significant shift in how growth-minded companies consider both staff and technology decisions. By listening to our clients’ preferences and understanding their business opportunities, we have been able to present creative and strategic delivery models that align with their needs, creating a true partnership model. This is all driven by our team of professionals who truly live our values of integrity, collaboration, and extraordinary service to the companies we serve.” In the first two quarters of 2021, Vernovis has seen even more rapid growth with a 24% increase in revenue from Q2 of last year to Q2 of this year. The most significant contributor to this revenue jump was their professional staffing services in Technology and Accounting & Finance. With one of the most tenured teams in the local market, Vernovis is a Cincinnati-owned and operated professional staffing organization that offers a broad suite of strategic, customized staffing solutions for contract, contract-to-hire, 1099 consultants, and direct placements. Their retained C-Suite searches specifically have become invaluable to their clients looking to discretely level up their executive talent. Another fast-growing vertical, which substantially contributed to their year-over-year growth, is their Business Solutions Services. Within their Business Solutions Services, Vernovis offers clients technology services specializing in strategic advisory and optimization services, IT architectural design and deployment, and cybersecurity. Their cybersecurity services specifically experienced a 61% growth from Q1 to Q2. Vernovis’ cybersecurity experts help their clients build, administer, and maintain a sustainable cybersecurity program. They mitigate their client’s risks by offering seasoned expertise to proactively assist with the identification and remediation of security gaps within organizations’ architecture. One of their most recent cybersecurity clients in the home building industry shares, “I've been impressed with the process Vernovis has taken us through on their security gap assessment and laying out a remediation strategy to improve our security posture. Both the leadership and vCISO have been great to work with. While we are at the beginning stages, I am confident this group can get us where we need to be.” To support this growth and continue to provide extraordinary service to their clients, Vernovis has launched a new division, the Strategic Fulfillment Center. “Our clients often need a high-impact, passive candidate to further their business, but an additional need is high-volume talent to complete a critical initiative. We realized the Strategic Fulfillment Center was the perfect complement to our core team. This team will focus on Strategic Engagements and alternative delivery models to ensure our client and consultant experience is top-notch,” says Ryan Gilley, Vice President of Vernovis. Vernovis’ growth doesn’t stop there. They are currently looking to add seven members to their team before the end of the year, with roles ranging from finance and HR to sales and recruiting. Ryan Gilley says, “Our employees’ experience and career growth are our top priority. With revenue rapidly growing and promotions exploding, we recognize the need to build out our finance, operations, and HR teams. We are always looking for driven, career-oriented individuals to join us in our journey to take care of consultants and clients while organically growing with us.” If you are interested in learning more about Vernovis or submitting your resume, please reach out to Susan Miller at SMiller@vernovis.com. ### Founded and headquartered in Ohio and serving the Midwest, Vernovis works closely with tech and financial leaders to complete mission-critical projects on time and on budget. We offer a variety of strategic staffing and business consulting solutions in IT and cybersecurity, accounting, and finance that can help you build a more dynamic and competitive workforce.