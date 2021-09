Question: I’ve just turned 55, but I’ve always been a planner. What can I do now to prepare my house for living in once I retire?. Answer: Many of us want to age in place, to remain living in our own homes for as long as possible. But what if our homes are not the best place to age? What if we must adapt them to suit our evolving needs? Here are five things to bear in mind about equipping your home for the decades ahead.