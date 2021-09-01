Cancel
Chemistry

Ferroelectrics everywhere?

By Penn State Materials Research Institute
Newswise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new family of materials that could result in improved digital information storage and uses less energy may be possible thanks to a team of Penn State researchers who demonstrated ferroelectricity in magnesium-substituted zinc oxide. Ferroelectric materials are spontaneous electricly polarized bcause negative and...

Science
Country
Germany
Chemistry
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

Origin of Water’s Strange Properties: Scientists Capture a “Quantum Tug” Between Neighboring Water Molecules

The work sheds light on the web of hydrogen bonds that gives water its strange properties, which play a vital role in many chemical and biological processes. Water is the most abundant yet least understood liquid in nature. It exhibits many strange behaviors that scientists still struggle to explain. While most liquids get denser as they get colder, water is most dense at 39 degrees Fahrenheit, just above its freezing point. This is why ice floats to the top of a drinking glass and lakes freeze from the surface down, allowing marine life to survive cold winters. Water also has an unusually high surface tension, allowing insects to walk on its surface, and a large capacity to store heat, keeping ocean temperatures stable.
PhysicsNew Scientist

Is quantum theory really as random as it seems?

THE quantum realm of atoms and particles has randomness at its core. At least that’s what the maths of probabilistic quantum wave functions implies. Our knowledge of the quantum world is rather like a die throw – in the air it takes many values at once, before landing on one. Until then, the result is unknowable. Or is it?
Physicsscitechdaily.com

Physicists Discover New Electronic Phenomenon

Physics researchers at the University of North Florida’s Atomic LEGO Lab discovered a new electronic phenomenon they call “asymmetric ferroelectricity”. The research led by Dr. Maitri Warusawithana, UNF physics assistant professor, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Illinois and the Arizona State University, demonstrated this phenomenon for the first time in engineered two-dimensional crystals.
Physicsutdallas.edu

High-Quality Crystals Reveal New Physics of Topological Insulators

Combining exceptional crystal-growing skills with theoretical predictions, University of Texas at Dallas scientists and their collaborators have revealed new insights into materials called topological insulators. Topological insulators (TIs) behave like insulators in their interiors but are conductors on their exteriors. There are distinctive families of topological insulators: strong TIs, which...
ChemistryPhys.org

Scientists discover crystal exhibiting exotic spiral magnetism

An exotic form of magnetism has been discovered and linked to an equally exotic type of electrons, according to scientists who analyzed a new crystal in which they appear at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The magnetism is created and protected by the crystal's unique electronic structure, offering a mechanism that might be exploited for fast, robust information storage devices.
PhysicsPhys.org

Physicists make laser beams visible in vacuum

A new method developed at the University of Bonn simplifies ultra-precise adjustment for quantum optics experiments. A beam of light can only be seen when it hits matter particles and is scattered or reflected by them. In a vacuum, however, it is invisible. Physicists at the University of Bonn have now developed a method that allows laser beams to be visualized even under these conditions. The method makes it easier to perform the ultra-precise laser alignment required to manipulate individual atoms. The researchers have now presented their method in the journal Physical Review Applied.
Sciencetechxplore.com

'Holy grail discovery' in solid-state physics could usher in new technologies

There are many mysteries still to unravel in the world of quantum mechanics, but scientists at Northeastern believe they've made a "holy grail" discovery that could help pave the way for the next generation of electronic devices. Their findings, published recently in Nature, center mostly on the discovery of a...
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Bilayer borophene is a first

(Nanowerk News) If one layer of borophene is good, will two be better? Scientists at Rice University and Northwestern University hope so, because they’ve now made the elusive material. Borophene is a one-atom-thick material made of boron atoms, which mostly fall together in neat triangles when grown in a furnace...
ChemistryPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Researchers Work on Uranium Cubes Possibly Left From a Nazi Experiment

The Allied victory over the Axis powers during the Second World War did not just dent Hitler's hope of world domination. It also dented his hopes of developing nuclear technology and using it to power weapons. This hypothesis can be confirmed, if researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) are able to confirm that the uranium cubes in their possession, indeed, belong to the Nazi era. Their research will be presented at the meeting of the American Chemical Society, this fall.
Physicsnanowerk.com

Light-induced shape shifting of MXenes

(Nanowerk News) Ultrafast laser spectroscopy allows to observe the motion of atoms at their natural time scales in the range of femtoseconds, the millionth of a billionth of a second. Electron microscopy, on the other hand, provides atomic spatial resolution. By combining electrons and photons in one instrument, the group...
Physicsnanowerk.com

Physicists find 'magnon' origins in 2D magnet

(Nanowerk News) Rice physicists have confirmed the topological origins of magnons, magnetic features they discovered three years ago in a 2D material that could prove useful for encoding information in the spins of electrons. The discovery, described in a study published online this week in the American Physical Society journal...
EngineeringNewswise

Engineers Develop Prototype of Electronic Nose

Newswise — There’s nothing like the smell of freshly brewed coffee in the morning. But how does one measure that smell? There’s no energy in a smell to help estimate how potent the coffee might be. Instead, it’s the gases emitted from brewed coffee that contribute to the invigorating scent.
ChemistryPhys.org

Photovoltaic perovskites can detect neutrons

A simple and cheap device for detecting neutrons has been developed by a team of EPFL researchers and their collaborators. The device, based on a special class of crystalline compounds called perovskites, could be used to quickly detect neutrons coming from radioactive materials, e.g. a nuclear reactor that has been damaged or that is being transported nefariously, the researchers say. The work is published in Scientific Reports.
New Scientist

Quantum Darwinism: Can evolutionary theory explain objective reality?

IT IS often said that the very small is governed by quantum physics, and the large by classical physics. There seems to be one set of rules for fundamental particles and another for us. But everything, including us, is made of particles. So why can’t we too be in superpositions or show wave-like interference when we pass through a doorway, as a photon or electron does when it passes through narrow slits? Ditto any large, inanimate object?
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

New Realm of “Unnuclear Physics” – Neutrons May Actually “Talk” to One Another in New Kind of Symmetry

University of Chicago and German physicists propose new realm of ‘unnuclear physics.’. Even though neutrons love to partner with protons to make the nucleus of an atom, the particles have always been notorious for their reluctance to bind with each other. But according to a new proposed theory, these particles might communicate under certain circumstances, forming a new sort of ‘unparticle’—which could offer evidence of a new kind of symmetry in physics.
ChemistryNewswise

Tapping into magnets to clamp down on noise in quantum information

Newswise — A Department of Energy-funded project between Argonne and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign explores coupling magnetism and microwaves for quantum discoveries. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has recently funded both DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana (UIUC) in a new project related to...
AstronomyNewswise

The Magic Is Gone for Neutron Number 32

In atoms, protons and neutrons orbit the nucleus in one or more shells. Each shell has a specific limit on the number of protons or neutrons it can hold. When these shells are full, the resulting atomic nuclei are much more stable and compact than other nuclei. Physicists refer to the number of protons or neutrons in a full shell as “magic” numbers, with numbers 2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82, and 126 widely recognized as being “magic” numbers. The number of protons and neutrons also determines the size of an atom’s nucleus, called its charge radius. Now, physicists have used measurements of nuclear charge radii at ISOLDE/CERN combined with theoretical models to remove the magic from one number. The results show that a previously reported “magicity” at a neutron number of 32 does not appear in the neutron-rich potassium isotopes. The research also finds that some models do not capture the sharp increase in charge radii for magic numbers beyond 28.

