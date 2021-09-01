NHS: Select dogs eligible for $30 adoption fee

View more in
Pets|nowdecatur.com
Many pets adopted during pandemic being returned to shelters
August 10, 2021 – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central...
Pets|The Ledger
SPCA PETS FOR ADOPTION
Preview all of the adoptable pets at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/LisQC68x3RHPzOQ5JHphIXx?domain=spcaflorida.org. To meet or adopt a pet, please contact the SPCA Florida Adoption Center for an appointment at 863- 577-4615. Prior to adoption all pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccines and come with a month of flea and heartworm prevention.
Pets|countryliving.com
The 5 dog breeds that make the best companions
Research from the PDSA and YouGov has found that 26% of UK adults have a dog, ammassing to an estimated population of 9.6 million dogs in the UK in total. That's a lot of dog lovers and their four-legged friends. To celebrate International Dog Day 2021, Perfect-Pet Books has taken...
Brick, NJ|Posted byJersey Shore Online
Local Pets Available For Adoption
BRICK – Lovey is a two and a half year old boy who was pulled from an overcrowded NJ shelter and has been waiting since September for someone to fall in love with him. Lovey is very spirited and outgoing. He is the first one to run and greet you in our free roaming room. Lovey has watched many of his kitty friends go home and when he sees the carrier come in to get them, he jumps right in hoping it’s his turn! He is super affectionate and LOVES to play! He can be an escape artist so a watchful eye is necessary so he does not run out the door. He can live with a smaller dog that is used to cats.
Pets|KLFY.com
Pet Stop: Can you give Gwen a home?
Meet Gwen! She’s available for adoption through Animal Aid for Vermilion Area (AAVA). She’s about 2-3 years old and was once emaciated and unhealthy. She’s now thriving in a loving foster home and is looking for a forever home. She’s dog and kid-friendly. For more information or to adopt Gwen, visit http://aavarescue.com/ or call (337) 366-0212.
Pets|Posted by10 Tampa Bay
Special adopter needed to care for Friends of Strays' newest pup
Possum the dog, who was taken in as a stray, appears to suffer from hearing and vision loss.
Pets|Pleated-Jeans.com
Dogs Raised With Cats Act A Little…Different (50 Pics)
If you can’t decide whether to get a cat or a dog, get yourself a dog that acts like a cat. They say cats and dogs are inherently different, but these dogs are challenging that theory. I like cats and dogs, but if I came home to my dog standing...
Tavares, FL|mynews13.com
Cats, dogs free to adopt at Lake Animal Shelter in September
TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter is hoping September brings empty cages. Now through Sept. 19, the shelter is holding a Clear the Shelters promotion. Adoptions are free as well. Last year, the shelter had 275 adoptions. There are dogs of all ages and sizes looking for homes,...
Pets|parentherald.com
6 Dog Breeds That Are Perfect For Kids
Dogs make excellent friends for children. They're not just fun to play with but having a pet can teach your children to be more responsible. In addition, dogs provide excellent companionship, and if you have an only child, a dog is a perfect pet to help them feel less lonely. There are various variables to consider while selecting a dog for your family. The age group of your kids will largely determine this option since you must also consider your child's well-being. What breed you choose for your family will also be influenced by your lifestyle. For example, some breeds are known for their high energy levels, while others are known for being protective of children. Playfulness is also taken into account. Finally, remember that whatever breed you choose, you'll have to train both your dog and your kids about how to interact with each other to ensure your children's safety. To help you narrow down your options, we've selected six dog breeds that are ideal for kids.
New York City, NY|Posted byBest Life
This Is the Most Expensive Dog Breed, According to Data
Nothing brings the kind of pure joy to a dog owner like the sight of their pup wagging their tail, overjoyed that their favorite person is finally home—whether they've been gone five minutes or five days. We cherish all the special moments we share with our pets and love to laugh at all the bizarre things they do. But all cherished memories definitely don't come without a cost, especially if you own one of the most expensive dog breeds of 2021.
Tulsa, OK|News On 6
Adoption Fees Waived As A Part Of ‘Clear The Shelter’ Event
Summer is a busy time of the year at Tulsa Animal Welfare. Staff members said its ‘Clear The Shelter’ event is a great way to help animals. From now until Sept. 19, Tulsa Animal Welfare director of operations Kristin Barney said people will be able to adopt any cats or dogs at the shelter for free.
Pets|wccbcharlotte.com
Demonic Dog Gets Adopted
NEW HAVEN, CT.– A dog named “Prancer” has a new home. It wasn’t clear if the dog would ever be adopted because it had some behavioral issues. The dog even earned the nickname, “Demonic Dog”. People who work at a pet adoption agency in New Jersey compared the Chihuahua to...
Uniontown, PA|heraldstandard.com
Over 100 animals rescued from Uniontown house, foster homes for pets now needed
Donations are being sought to help care for more than 100 dogs seized from a Coffey Street home in Uniontown on Monday. Julie Cole, a board member for Cross Your Paws Rescue in Irwin, said Tuesday the nonprofit is paying to board the dogs in private kennels while they work on finding foster homes for the animals. Additionally, they will incur veterinary costs to have the animals checked and vaccinated, if necessary.
Pets|petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week- Charlo
A sweet boy looking for a loving family- if you want a loyal companion, look no more! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Charlo, a 4 years old purebred Golden Retriever from Beverly Hills, California. He is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and all his vaccinations are up to date. Charlo is also house trained and crate trained. He does well with other dogs and cats, but wouldn’t mind being the only fur baby in the family, either.
Pets|Posted byNews 12
Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on Sept. 3
In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented five dogs looking for their 'furever' homes.
Animals|WBTV
Pet Helpers offering $1,000 reward after newborn kittens abandoned in storm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers officials are offering a $1,000 reward after six newborn kittens were abandoned in a cardboard box behind the facility’s dumpster Tuesday night. “This was a scary case of criminal animal abandonment, considering the harsh weather conditions last night,” officials with Pet Helpers said. “Pet...
Pets|corvallisadvocate.com
Heartland Cat Adoption Event
Heartland Humane Society will host a feline adoption event Sunday, August 22 between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. During the event, residents can adopt one kitten for only $75, two kittens for $125, and any adult cat for $25. Due to an overwhelming number of kittens currently residing in their kennels, Heartland also noted that they are not currently accepting owner-surrendered cats.
Pets|Posted byThe Center Square
As pandemic winds down, animal shelters fear a rise of surrendered pets
(The Center Square) – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of of the Humane Society of...
Pets|moabsunnews.com
Mutt of the Week: Meet Long John!
Long John may technically be an adult dog at 1 year of age, but at heart he's really just a big puppy! He's a loveable fluffball whose color changes depending on if he's been rolling around in the dirt (which he usually is). He is such a happy dog and always looks like he has a smile on his face. If you are looking for a playful and loyal companion, Long John is really the perfect dog for you. For the next week, Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab will be participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign, so all adult dog adoptions will be reduced to $50! Each adoption will also come with a goody bag full of coupons, toys and more so don't miss out on this awesome opportunity!
Pima, AZ|Posted byKGUN 9 Tucson News
PACC waiving adoption fees for all pets through Sept. 19
Pima Animal Care Center has an adoption special running through Sept. 19. for its "Clear the Shelter" event.
