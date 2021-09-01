Cancel
Re/Done Dabbles in Collectible Vintage Home Goods

By Liz Warren
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
Re/Done has introduced a new offering that combines consumers’ growing interest in vintage goods with the booming home category. The re-worked denim brand recently announced a vintage homeware addition to its online marketplace to provide a curated assortment of unique, mid-century pieces for the home that it hopes will create “new, treasured memories surrounding the dinner table.”

Through a partnership with vintage home goods vendor O.D.A Paris, Re/Done debuted an assortment of 36 products that span tabletops, decorative sculptures, lamps and more. With prices ranging from $225 for a 1970s Lucite and sterling table lighter to $3,727 for a 1970s sun tapestry from German contemporary artist Ewald Kroner, products are highly valuable collectibles that make a statement.

The launch comes a little over a year after introducing the marketplace initiative to its website to “extend the lives of historical artifacts, democratize access to collectibles and pay homage to the objects that inspire our heritage-focused design and decades-oriented ethos.” As part of the marketplace initiative, it introduced a “Collector’s Denim” category that showcases an assortment of 52 pieces curated by denim collector Brit Eaton. The offering spans rare vintage Levi’s garments that feature historical details specifically targeted to denim heads, like the big “E” tab, red line selvedge and hidden rivets.

Vintage denim comes naturally to the brand, which has garnered a cult following for its penchant for deconstructing vintage Levi’s jeans and reworking them into modern fits for women. The brand sources vintage denim from a handful of suppliers based on the West Coast, primary Levi’s from the ’80s and ’90s made without any blended materials.

A number of denim brands such as Levi’s , Madewell and Guess are making the crossover into secondhand and vintage as the market is expected to reach record highs. According to secondhand e-tailor ThredUp’s 2021 Resale Report, the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years to $77 billion.

Similarly, home is a subject of focus for brands looking to expand their offerings after the Covid-19 pandemic forced many communities indoors—and made many businesses reconsider how they were reaching consumers. Over the past year, consumers have seen first-time home collections from brands such as Levi’s, Wrangler and Gap , with more on the way.

