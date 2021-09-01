Why 'Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island' Is One of the Best & Scariest Films of the Franchise

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you may have fond memories of the most thrilling moments from your favorite classic horror movies (such as the original Halloween from 1978 or the Oscar-winning The Exorcist), when is the last time you thought about the effort that went into creating these frightful experiences? Despite being one of the most influential and successful film genres, horror does not always get the appreciation it deserves, especially when you consider the passion, patience, technical mastery, and even suffering the cast and crew endure for the sake of a good scare. You may never look at some of the best horror movies the same way again after learning these shocking behind-the-scenes facts, starting with a clever trick used in one of history’s most iconic shockers.