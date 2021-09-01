Why 'Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island' Is One of the Best & Scariest Films of the Franchise
The Mystery Gang from the Scooby-Doo Where Are You! franchise is a cultural staple for animation’s “who done it” genre. Starring young friends Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby, viewers were treated to an episode-by-episode mystery since its creation in 1969, created by Joe Ruby and Ken Spears. From there, there have been several iterations of the show in the form of spin-offs and live-action films. Throughout every version, the running gag has been in that final unmasking, where the villain underneath the monster costume is just the angry form of someone looking for revenge. Inevitably, the mask always comes off.collider.com
