Fernando P. Bruno, MD, MPH, Named Science & Technology Policy Fellow
Touro College and American Association for the Advancement of Science Announce the Fellowship Award. Washington D.C. — Fernando P. Bruno, MD, MPH, associate professor in the Department of Anatomy at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine Middletown, has been awarded a Science & Technology Policy Fellowship (STPF) from the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). His fellowship placement will be at the Center for Translation Research and Implementation Science, within the National Institutes of Health.tourocom.touro.edu
