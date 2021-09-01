Wheat Yield Contest to Add Cash Rewards for High Quality Wheat Submissions
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DTN) -- If the country's wheat farmers needed another incentive to grow award-winning, high quality wheat, they just got one. Next year's 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest will give out $500 cash rewards to national winners whose 6-lb. wheat samples reach certain quality standards. The contest, now in its sixth year, has tested the winning wheat samples for quality metrics since 2018. But rewarding growers for them was a calculated addition to next year's program, said Anne Osborne, project manager for the National Wheat Foundation, which sponsors the contest. (DTN/Progressive Farmer is the official media sponsor of the contest.)www.dtnpf.com
