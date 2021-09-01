Leslie Public Schools will require masks through September

Leslie Public Schools will require masks throughout September starting today in response to a rising number of COVID cases. Previously masks were only recommended.

"We started discussing this as a board back in July and at that point, you know, the numbers were different," said Leslie Superintendent Scott Powers, who decided to shift course on Tuesday.

The school year started on Aug. 23. In the past three days, there have been nine cases of COVID-19 in Leslie schools.

"This week, things changed and positive cases started coming in...the numbers kept going up and up and up. So, we knew we had to do something...I mean, seven in one day is significant," Powers said.

Powers said he hopes that, with the requirement, case numbers will start to go back down.

