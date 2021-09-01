Coco Gauff on Returning to New York for the US Open: "I'm Just Happy to Play in Front of a Crowd"
Cori "Coco" Gauff is no stranger to major tournaments. The 17-year-old professional tennis player, who is currently ranked #22 in the world per the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), started her career as a junior player and finished as runner-up in the junior 2017 US Open at just age 13. By age 15, she was hitting the pro circuit and won her first WTA title at the 2019 Linz Open. Since then, she's competed all over the world on the WTA Tour, and even beat legendary player Venus Williams in the opening round of Wimbledon in 2019.www.popsugar.com
