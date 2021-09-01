DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX GROWS BY 1,450 ACRES

The Devil’s Knob Complex has grown by 1,450 acres, and is listed at 38,387 acres as it burns on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest. An update from the Florida Red Incident Management Team said fire growth has occurred primarily on the Smith Fire on the northeast flank in Slick Creek and on the northwest flank in Straight Creek. On the southeast flank, green interior islands continue to burn and spot. Although the fire is active in these areas, it has generally been moderate.