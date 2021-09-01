Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, OR

DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX GROWS BY 1,450 ACRES

kqennewsradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devil’s Knob Complex has grown by 1,450 acres, and is listed at 38,387 acres as it burns on the Tiller Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest. An update from the Florida Red Incident Management Team said fire growth has occurred primarily on the Smith Fire on the northeast flank in Slick Creek and on the northwest flank in Straight Creek. On the southeast flank, green interior islands continue to burn and spot. Although the fire is active in these areas, it has generally been moderate.

kqennewsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, OR
City
Green, OR
Douglas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keep The Fire#Knob#Direct Line#The Devil S Knob Complex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

'The Wire' actor Michael K. Williams dead at 54

Michael K. Williams, known for his role on the hit television drama “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54, The New York Post reported. The New York City Police Department confirmed Williams’s death to The Hill. Authorities told the Post that the five-time Emmy-nominated actor was found dead...
Posted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
ABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Human Rights Campaign ousts Alphonso David over Cuomo link

The Human Rights Campaign announced Monday the firing of its president, Alphonso David, after an independent investigation into his reported effort to assist New York's Andrew Cuomo during the former governor's sexual harassment scandal. The investigation started last month and tied to the probe by New York Attorney General Leticia...
Posted by
Fox News

South Carolina attorney pushed out of firm day before he was shot

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm after he learned he was being investigated for the misappropriation of millions of dollars the day before he was allegedly shot in the head on a rural road, the New York Times first reported. Murdaugh’s law firm, PMPED, founded by...
Posted by
The Associated Press

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican states that have passed increasingly tough abortion restrictions only to see them blocked by the federal courts have a new template in an unusually written Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in nearly half a century. On Thursday, Republican lawmakers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy