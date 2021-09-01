Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

CAKE Proudly Presents the Makka: The Ultimate Convenience Machine

By Backbone Media LLC
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockholm, Sweden (September 1, 2021) – Following the launch of CAKE’s previous platforms – the high-performance Kalk and the powerful utility machine Ösa – the Swedish leader in lightweight electric motorcycles is proud to announce its third platform: Makka. It’s a family of light and convenient urban shuttles for short-haul commercial transportation and commuting needs. These new electric mopeds further define CAKE’s ambition of making two-wheeled electric vehicles accessible to everyone, while constantly pushing the envelope of performance, durability, and relevancy in line with the company’s mission to inspire towards a zero-emission lifestyle.

www.outsidebusinessjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#The Ultimate Solution#Cake#Swedish#Founder#The Makka Flex#The Makka Range#Ispo#Red Dot Design Award#The Kalk#Kalk Ink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BicyclesRideApart

CAKE Pulls The Wraps Off The New Makka Electric Scooter

We’ve heard a lot from CAKE lately. The Swedish electric mobility company has been making waves all over the world, particularly thanks to its Kalk electric enduro bike, and the Ösa electric modular scooter. Having won a good number of accolades in terms of design and technological prowess, the company shows no signs of slowing down, and has in fact breached the entry-level market with a new electric scooter called the Makka.
BicyclesCleanTechnica

CAKE Launches Polestar Edition Makka That Can Charge While You Drive

Polestar and CAKE are both award-winning Swedish companies building innovative, outside-the-box e-mobility products that exemplify the progressive ideals of the corporate cultures that birthed them. The only surprise about their first official collaboration on a special Polestar-branded version of the new CAKE Makka compact electric bike should be that this is their first official collaboration! After all, this photo …
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Hot Wheels offers enthusiasts chance to have toy of their car made

Hot Wheels is giving one car owner the chance to have their car made immortalised as a toy. The toy-car maker is asking owners of customised cars to enter the Hot Wheels Legends event to be in with a chance of having their car turned into a 1:64 scale model that will be released in Hot Wheels’ 2022 range.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

BMW Presents Electric Scooter Concept

The concept of electric motorcycles is nothing new, but it really is taking a long time to take off in the mainstream. Still, new ideas are released constantly, and sometimes the results are truly odd. BMW is no stranger to pushing boundaries, nor is it unfamiliar with making motorcycles cool, as its new M 1000 RR recently proved in a drift battle with the M3 sedan. But as cool as making smoke and noise can be, there are simpler and more laidback ways to have fun on two wheels. BMW's latest way of proving this is an electric motorcycle called the Concept CE 02.
CarsCarscoops

BMW AMBY Twins Bring I Vision Electric Thinking To Two Wheels

BMW’s i Vision Circular city car is Munich’s big news, but the company’s two-wheel designers also have plenty to say about the future of urban mobility. The i Vision AMBY and BMW Motorrad’s Vision Amby are two different takes on the idea of futuristic e-bikes that blur the boundaries between cycle and motorcycle.
CarsCNET

Honda's cutesy U Be electric scooter only costs $475

Scooters never quite caught on in the US like they did in many other parts of the world, but perhaps Honda's latest offering this month could change that. Well, if the company planned to introduce this electric scooter here. This is the Wuyang-Honda U Be. It costs about $475, can go up to 50 miles on a charge and provides a fully seated position for riders to stay comfy in.
Carsinputmag.com

Toyota Supra made from Legos is life-sized and can actually drive

Lego has built a life-sized model of Toyota’s Supra GR sports car — and it actually drives. The 477,303-piece car was built to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Supra. As reported by The Next Web, the model car was built in partnership between Lego Japan, Legoland Japan, and Toyota Gazoo Racing. The model is made almost entirely of bricks save for the wheels, driver’s seat, steering wheel, and gauge cluster.
Carsdesignboom.com

meet 'boaterhome': the rare half boat, half van hybrid from the 80s

In the expansive world of strange vehicles, there is a model from the 80s that surprises: the ‘boaterhome’ which -as the name suggests- is a half boat, half camper van hybrid. the strange invention takes shape as a land vehicle whose rear can be detached to sail across lakes and calm waters, allowing users to travel in all seasons.
Bicycleselectrek.co

This little e-bike hack can make electric bikes 50% faster instantly

Electric bicycles are subject to various speed limits around the world, but the 25 km/h (15.5 mph) speed limit in places like the EU and Australia is particularly frustrating to riders who are in search of just a bit more “oomph” in their bikes. But a new device is making it easy to increase the top speed of electric bicycles without making any major modifications to the electric bike’s drive system.
Carshypebeast.com

Hot Wheels and SUPER73-RX Release a Street-Legal Electric Motorbike

Super73 has customized its RX e-bike to capture the spirit of Hot Wheels in a limited 24-bike release. The Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX is quite the looker, donning a special blue and orange paint job, custom embroidered seat by Saddlemen, Ruffian ATV Lock-on grips by ODI, Stamp I Large pedals by Crankbrothers, and a yellow-tinted headlight.
Public SafetyCarscoops

Watch Someone Steal A C8 Corvette Right In Front Of Dealership Staff

A video has been posted online showing someone stealing a brand new Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray right out of a dealership. This footage was shared to the C8 Corvette and Friends page on Facebook and shows a salesman next to the sports car. Apparently, the individual behind the wheel was just about to get a tour of the car’s interior by the salesman but quickly locked the doors, preventing the salesman from getting inside.
Lifestylepetproductnews.com

Glider Toy

Greenfeather Bird Supply’s Glider is a fun hangout/play place for tiny to small birds and sugar gliders. The glider swing is made from USA-grown bamboo (size/width can variety), and all plastic parts are nontoxic and recyclable. The product is handmade in the USA.
BicyclesCNET

Ola S1 is a 70-plus mph electric scooter that's priced like a bicycle

Despite what a lot of hardcore motorcycle enthusiasts might tell you, scooters are cool. I mean, everyone loves a Vespa, right? So, what if you want a scooter that's also an EV? Piaggio has you covered there too, with the Vespa Elettrica, but the issue is that, at around $7,500, it's kind of expensive -- but maybe there's another option.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is a no-frills electric mini-bike

The BMW Motorrad Concept CE 02 is debuting at IAA Mobility 2021 in Germany next week. Unlike other electric motorcycles from BMW Motorrad like the CE O4 urban cruiser and other concepts, the CE 02 mini-bike defines the fine line between a modern scooter and a vintage bike. BMW Motorrad’s head of vehicle design Alexander Buckan calls the concept a “skateboard on two wheels,” and we find it hard to disagree.
CarsCleanTechnica

The Cheap Electric Motorcycles America Needs Are Being Sold Under The Radar

A few years ago, my dad had a weird motorcycle in his yard. My brother had traded a busted dirtbike or something for it. It was half fat-tire mountain bike, and half retro step-thru bicycle, but with a motorcycle engine to power the thing instead of pedals. It looked like something you’d see in Asia or Africa, and nothing like that had been sold in the States for decades.

Comments / 0

Community Policy