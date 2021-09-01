CAKE Proudly Presents the Makka: The Ultimate Convenience Machine
Stockholm, Sweden (September 1, 2021) – Following the launch of CAKE’s previous platforms – the high-performance Kalk and the powerful utility machine Ösa – the Swedish leader in lightweight electric motorcycles is proud to announce its third platform: Makka. It’s a family of light and convenient urban shuttles for short-haul commercial transportation and commuting needs. These new electric mopeds further define CAKE’s ambition of making two-wheeled electric vehicles accessible to everyone, while constantly pushing the envelope of performance, durability, and relevancy in line with the company’s mission to inspire towards a zero-emission lifestyle.www.outsidebusinessjournal.com
