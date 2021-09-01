Work It Wednesday – Eyelashes and KISS Products

This story originally appeared on People.com by Rachel Nussbaum. Once upon a time, mousse had a terrible rap. Sadly, it was deserved. It takes only a cursory glance at photos from the '80s (or the Friends episodes set back then), to see the enormous, crispy hairstyles it encouraged, and through the '90s, curl-focused mousses gave users ringlets crunchier than a McDonald's fry. But despite that heritage (no pun intended), John Frieda's cracked the code and developed a whipped hydrator (Buy It, $7, amazon.com) that gives shoppers thick, glossy hair.
