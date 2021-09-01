Cancel
Cowboys practice squad tracker: Ben DiNucci, JaQuan Hardy staying in Dallas

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the Cowboys cutting their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, there was still plenty of roster maneuvering to be done ahead of the season-opener against Tampa Bay. After every player Dallas waived almost 24 hours ago went unclaimed throughout the league, those individuals became eligible to sign on to the Cowboys’ practice squad or elsewhere. Teams can carry 16 players on the practice squad this season.

