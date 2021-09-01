Cancel
Corvus Energy Battery To Supply Crowley eWolf All-Electric Tug

Cover picture for the articleSeattle, USA and Bergen, Norway – August 30, 2021 – Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by ABB Marine & Ports to supply the energy storage system for the all-electric tug eWolf by Crowley Maritime Corporation. The vessel will be installed with 6.2 MWh of Corvus Orca Energybattery, which will become an essential part of the complete integrated electrical propulsion system delivered by ABB.

