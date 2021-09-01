Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Microsoft announces general availability of Windows Server 2022

By Pradeep
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today announced the general availability of Windows Server 2022. Windows Server 2022 comes with several security enhancements, File Server enhancements such as SMB Compression, ability to use cloud services with on-premises Windows Server 2022 by connecting with Azure Arc, support for 48TB of memory and 2,048 logical cores running on 64 physical sockets, and more. You can download the Windows Server 2022 container images from the links below.

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Server#File Server#Server Core#Smb Compression#Tb#Nano Server
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computersmakeuseof.com

Is It Worth Upgrading to Windows 11?

On June 24th, 2021, Microsoft publicly announced Windows 11, stating that it will be available this holiday season. The new version of Windows brings new features and upgrades, ranging from transparent UIs to gaming performance boosts. Parting ways with Windows 10 and switching to the newly released Windows 11 can...
ComputersGear Patrol

How to Factory Reset a Windows 10 Laptop

There's nothing like a fresh start, for you and your gadgets both. If you've had your Windows laptop for a while, or it's been acting up, or you're just looking to try and reboot your digital habits, a reset is great option -- if also a little extreme. Here's how to do it, and a few things you might want to try first.
ComputersCSO

Securing Hybrid Clouds and Multi-Cloud with Virtualized Network Firewalls

Organizations are looking to realize the promise of cloud computing, including faster time to market, increased responsiveness, and cost reductions. As part of this, many organizations use two or more clouds to meet business needs such as disaster recovery, data backup, application resiliency, and global coverage. In fact, 76% of organizations are using two or more cloud providers.2 And according to the Flexera 2020 State of the Cloud Report, “93 percent of enterprises have a multi-cloud strategy” while “87 percent have a hybrid cloud strategy.” As a result, this can introduce complexities without the right cloud security solutions that can secure any cloud environment.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Workflows with the Targets Package in R: End-to-End Example with Code

Any task that we do at work or as part of our daily chores has a high likelihood of becoming repetitive in nature. This isn't to say that the task would remain exactly the same, changes may be required along the way, however structuring and organizing subtasks to accomplish the overall objective more efficiently and in a streamlined manner with minimal issues is always ideal.
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Urges Patching Exchange Server To Avoid ProxyShell Attacks

The Exchange team at Microsoft posted an announcement on Wednesday acknowledging "ProxyShell" threats and urging organizations to keep Exchange Server up to date with the latest cumulative updates (CUs) and security updates (SUs). ProxyShell is a "Critical"-rated vulnerability that can enable remote code execution on systems. It's actually three vulnerabilities...
SoftwareRedmondmag.com

Microsoft Clarifies Windows 11 Processor Requirements

Microsoft on Friday further described Windows 11 hardware requirements, providing an update on questions about possible seventh-generation processor support. Windows 11 is currently available at the preview stage, but the newly emerging operating system is expected to get commercially released sometime this year. This all-64-bit OS, for use with x64 and ARM64 processors, features a rounded-corners design, Snap Layouts and taskbar integrations with Microsoft Teams for chats.
Softwarepetri.com

Patch Microsoft Exchange Servers Now to Stop LockFile Ransomware

The LockFile ransomware group has been actively launching attacks against Microsoft Exchange Servers, exploiting three vulnerabilities that were patched by Microsoft in April and May this year. Known as the Exchange Server ProxyShell vulnerabilities, the LockFile group uses them, in conjunction with the Windows PetitPotam vulnerabilities that were partially patched in the round of updates on Patch Tuesday earlier this month, to hijack Windows domains.
ComputersNature.com

Common workflows for computing material properties using different quantum engines

The prediction of material properties based on density-functional theory has become routinely common, thanks, in part, to the steady increase in the number and robustness of available simulation packages. This plurality of codes and methods is both a boon and a burden. While providing great opportunities for cross-verification, these packages adopt different methods, algorithms, and paradigms, making it challenging to choose, master, and efficiently use them. We demonstrate how developing common interfaces for workflows that automatically compute material properties greatly simplifies interoperability and cross-verification. We introduce design rules for reusable, code-agnostic, workflow interfaces to compute well-defined material properties, which we implement for eleven quantum engines and use to compute various material properties. Each implementation encodes carefully selected simulation parameters and workflow logic, making the implementer’s expertise of the quantum engine directly available to non-experts. All workflows are made available as open-source and full reproducibility of the workflows is guaranteed through the use of the AiiDA infrastructure.
Softwareoffshore-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
Softwarehowtogeek.com

Microsoft Is Updating PowerToys for Windows 11

If you’re a Windows power user, you know about PowerToys. Fortunately, Microsoft hasn’t forgotten about it in Windows 11, as the company is planning to refresh the latest version of the operating system. The new look and feel for PowerToys was discovered by a pull request from the PowerToys GitHub...
Softwarepetri.com

Windows Server 2022 Now Available for Evaluation and to Volume License and Azure Customers

Back in June this year, Microsoft sent the final Windows Server 2022 bits to OEMs for testing. And without so much as an official announcement, Microsoft has made the next version of its server product available to mainstream users. Windows Server 2022 will only be available on the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC); unlike recent versions of the product. Windows Server 2016 and 2019 both had releases on the Semi-Annual Channel (SAC), although without support for the Desktop Experience server role. Windows Server SAC releases were designed to bring the latest container innovations to customers who needed them before the next LTSC release.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

2J Antennas Is Unlocking Advanced Technologies With The World’s Smallest Flexible Antennas Aimed To Powering Global Communication

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2021-- 2J Antennas “Connecting the World”, a global leader in high performance antenna solutions, introduces the world’s smallest flexible antenna to their brand new Mono-Flexi Series. The cutting-edge patent pending technology solves the antenna performance vs. size challenge by introducing a new technique of cable bridging between radiation elements and the extension ground plane, making it ideal for small device integration. The bridging technique creates lower resonances and optimizes tuning while reducing the antenna size with maximum efficiency, especially across low frequency bands.
SoftwareWebProNews

Microsoft Teams Bringing Breakout Room and Search Improvements

Microsoft Teams is set for some major updates to its Breakout Room and search features. Microsoft Teams is one of the leading corporate messaging platforms, and has long-since surpassed Slack as the market leader. The company has been adding major new features and improving existing ones in an effort to continue its dominance, as well as keep any rivals at bay.
SoftwareElectronic Engineering Times

EDA in the Cloud: Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Article By : Mahesh Turaga, Cadence Design Systems. More and more companies are turning to EDA in the cloud as they gradually overcome concerns about security and IP protection. Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous...
Softwaredevops.com

How to Optimize Data in Software Development

Data can drive significant business value for every company. Globally, we are collecting more of it than ever before, and it keeps growing—from 45 zettabytes in 2019 to a projected 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to IDC. However, companies are struggling to monetize all the personal, behavioral, engagement and transactional data from customers and operations and turn it into actionable intelligence to drive their digital strategies. Leveraging insights from your data is critical for success and the development of new digital solutions to better serve customers, grow sales, improve operations and more.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Nvidia launches AI Enterprise in general availability

Nvidia today announced the general availability of AI Enterprise, a software suite of tools and frameworks that enable companies running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on Nvidia-certified servers. Systems from Atea, Carahsoft, Computacenter, Insight Enterprises, SoftServe, Dell Technologies, and SVA System are now available, featuring a range of Nvidia GPUs including the A100, A30, A40, A10, and T4.

Comments / 0

Community Policy