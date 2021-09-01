DRIVER TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SEMI AND SEDAN COLLIDE

One driver was taken to the hospital after a semi-truck and a sedan collided on Tuesday. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the semi was traveling south in the fast lane about a mile south of Cottage Grove when the driver attempted to move over to the slow lane. The driver didn’t see that a sedan was already in that lane and the two vehicles made contact. The sedan went out of control and hit the guard rail before rolling over on its top. Its driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported via ambulance. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.