Los Angeles, CA

HOKA Launches East & West Coast Retail Locations

By OutsidePR
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOLETA, Calif. (September 1, 2021) – Today, leading footwear brand HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the opening of its first-ever retail locations. The new brick-and-mortar bi-coastal pop-ups will be located in New York City and Los Angeles and each location will double as a hub for all things HOKA, welcoming consumers from all walks of life to experience the brand up close and personal.

