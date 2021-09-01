Cancel
Charles County, MD

Tornado Warning issued for Charles, St. Marys by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Marys County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 130 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dahlgren, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Popes Creek around 140 PM EDT. La Plata around 155 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Newburg, Charlotte Hall, Mechanicsville, Swan Point, Wicomico, Dentsville, Tompkinsville, Faulkner, Mount Victoria and Bel Alton. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

alerts.weather.gov

