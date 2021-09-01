Flood Warning issued for Fairfield, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 00:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; New Haven The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Housatonic River At Stevenson Dam. * Until late Saturday evening. * At 12:01 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.0 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:01 AM EDT Thursday was 15.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday afternoon. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.2 feet on 03/22/1980. Housatonic River Stevenson Dam Flood Stage: 11.0 Observed Stage at Thu 12 am: 15.0 Forecast: Thu 2 am 15.4 Thu 8 am 17.4 Thu 2 pm 17.5 Thu 8 pm 16.1 Fri 2 am 15.0 Fri 8 am 14.0 Fri 2 pm 13.4 Fri 8 pm 12.8 Sat 2 am 12.2 Sat 8 am 11.7 Sat 2 pm 11.2 Sat 8 pm 10.6