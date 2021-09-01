Florida ignores judge’s mask ruling, but expects us to follow DeSantis’ edicts | Editorial
First, it was the disregard for local school boards’ decisions on whether to require masks. Now, the state is showing the same contempt for the courts. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced Monday he has begun withholding money from two school districts despite a judge’s ruling that they can enforce temporary mask mandates. Judge John C. Cooper concluded on Friday that Gov. Ron DeSantis does not have the authority to ban these mandates.www.miamiherald.com
