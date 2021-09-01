Cancel
Texas State

Biden says Texas' 6-week abortion law 'blatantly violates' Roe v. Wade, which he vows to 'protect and defend'

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

U.S. President Joe Biden.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden slammed a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
  • Biden said the law "blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade."
  • The Democratic president said his administration "will protect and defend that right."
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said a new Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy defies the Supreme Court's 1973 landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

"This extreme Texas law blatantly violates the constitutional right established under Roe v. Wade and upheld as precedent for nearly half a century," Biden said in a statement .

The president further condemned the Texas law, saying it "will significantly impair women's access to the health care they need, particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes." Studies show that people of color are more likely to face disparities in reproductive healthcare than their white counterparts.

The abortion law took effect in Texas at midnight on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court failed to rule on an emergency petition to block it. The law prohibits abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs at the six-week mark of pregnancy, a time when many people do not yet know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed the "heartbeat" bill into law in May, set to take effect on September 1. The law is one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bans and follows a slew of abortion restrictions that GOP-led state legislatures have introduced across the country.

The Texas law calls on private citizens, rather than state officials, to enforce the ban. That means private citizens can file lawsuits against an abortion provider or anyone helping a patient get an abortion in Texas. For every successful case, the private citizen will be awarded at least $10,000, in addition to legal expenses.

The president did not call out the Supreme Court directly and instead focused his criticism on the Texas law itself.

"And, outrageously, it deputizes private citizens to bring lawsuits against anyone who they believe has helped another person get an abortion, which might even include family members, health care workers, front desk staff at a health care clinic, or strangers with no connection to the individual," Biden said Wednesday.

He added that his administration is "deeply committed" to the abortion right that Roe established and it "will protect and defend that right."

The Supreme Court will take up a major abortion case this fall that could throw out Roe. The case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, concerns a Mississippi law that would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

New Republican Supreme Court Unleashes Texas Vigilantes to Destroy Abortion Rights

With a new Trumped-up, rightwing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court eager to destroy a half century of legal protection for the constitutional rights of women to make their own health decisions about pregnancy, we knew they wanted to roll back history to an earlier age. But we never expected to suddenly find ourselves back in the mid-1800s with lawless vigilantes roaming the countryside punishing their fellow citizens.
Texas StateFox News

Texas Abortion Law In The National Spotlight

Texas has passed what is being considered one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, banning abortions after six weeks into pregnancy which health care providers have estimated could affect around 85 percent of the abortions carried out in the state of Texas. Before midnight on Wednesday, September 1st, the Supreme Court voted 5-4 to refuse to block this law. Associate Editor at The Wall Street Journal John Bussey joins to break down exactly what this bill does, why the Supreme Court refused to block the law but did not rule on its constitutionality, and how this law deputizes private citizens to enforce the law via lawsuits against anyone who aids and abets an abortion. Bussey also explains how Roe v. Wade could be struck down by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and what to expect nationally on abortion law in the near and distant future.
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas Statekurv.com

AG: Justice Dept Looking At ‘All Options To Challenge’ TX Abortion Law

The Justice Department is “urgently” looking at “all options to challenge” the new abortion law in Texas. That’s according to Attorney General Merrick Garland. He went on to talk about a 1994 law that doesn’t allow people to use force or the threat of force to intimidate somebody receiving or providing reproductive healthcare. It’s called the FACE Act and Garland promised his department will pursue criminal and civil violations committed under the law. Garland also noted the measure outlaws violence which targets places like abortion clinics. He explained centers that are under attack will get help from federal authorities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
@JohnLocke

Biden Versus the Supreme Court in 2022

Naomi Lim of the Washington Examiner labels the U.S. Supreme Court the Biden administration’s top 2022 opponent. President Joe Biden’s sweeping liberal policy priorities already face a recalcitrant Senate. But he is increasingly finding his agenda at odds with another adversary: the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court’s decision this week...

