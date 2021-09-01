Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple working with states to allow digital driver's licenses on phones

Fox5 KVVU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona is one of the first states to work with Apple to allow residents to have their state IDs or driver's licenses in their Apple Wallet. Apple announced the news Wednesday morning in a press release. Arizona and Georgia are the first two states that will allow residents to have their driver's licenses in their Apple Wallets. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be the next group of states.

www.fox5vegas.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Apple Pay#Apple Wallets#Arizonans#Tsa#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Utah Travelers Will No Longer Need IDs at Airports

Before heading to the Boise airport I always double-check I have the two most important things: my ID and my boarding pass. In the past decade or so it's been easier than ever to already have your ticket/boarding pass loaded in your phone - either via the airline's app or in your Apple Wallet. In the near future, you can expect your ID will also be a part of this convenience.
Cell PhonesKCBD

Some airports will soon accept IDs on iPhones and watches

(Gray News) - Apple is working to make it easier for people traveling to get through security using digital IDs on their phones or smartwatches. The company has partnered with several states that will allow residents to add driver’s licenses or other state ID cards to their digital wallets. The...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

More states adopting digital passports amid uptick in fake vaccination cards

California, New York, Louisiana and a slew of other states are deploying or considering rolling out digital vaccination passports as the U.S. grapples with an increase in fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and the delta variant surge, Politico reported Aug. 30. California, New York and Louisiana are deploying SMART Health Cards...
Technologymycbs4.com

Apple users will no longer need to bring their IDs to the airport in these eight states

Apple has signed up eight states in a program that will make it easier for people traveling to get through security, using digital IDs on their phones or smartwatches at airport security checkpoints. Arizona and Georgia are the first states to enroll in the program, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah following soon, Florida has yet to announce if they will soon enroll in the program. In a release on Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in the states involved in the program as the first locations travelers can use a digital version of their ID to pass through and board the plane.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Expands Efforts to Vaccinate Employees, But Doesn't Mandate Vaccines

Apple is further pushing its employees in the United States to get vaccinated now that the Food and Drug Administration has officially approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, reports Bloomberg. Apple has launched a new internal web page, sent out an employee memo, and is holding internal talks as part of...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Douglas, GAdouglasnow.com

Walmart releases statement regarding aisle closures

An alleged mouse sighting led to the closure of several aisles at the Douglas Walmart SuperCenter late this week. On Friday, pictures of the closed aisles began circulating on social media platforms along with speculation about why the aisles might be closed. DouglasNow reached out to Walmart’s corporate office late Friday seeking information.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PoliticsNBC Bay Area

Where Are Californians Moving to? Report Lists Destinations

New data shows where Californians are moving to once they decide to leave the state. According to the New York Times, more than 82,000 people left the Golden State for Texas in the last year. The cost of living there is about half that compared to California. A host of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy