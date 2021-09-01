Apple working with states to allow digital driver's licenses on phones

Apple has signed up eight states in a program that will make it easier for people traveling to get through security, using digital IDs on their phones or smartwatches at airport security checkpoints. Arizona and Georgia are the first states to enroll in the program, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah following soon, Florida has yet to announce if they will soon enroll in the program. In a release on Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration will enable select airport security checkpoints and lanes in the states involved in the program as the first locations travelers can use a digital version of their ID to pass through and board the plane.