The greenback extended Monday's gains and rose across the board on Tuesday as a jump in U.S. yields and retreat in global stocks triggered risk-aversion. Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar remained under pressure in Asia on Tuesday and dropped to session lows at 109.69, price erased its losses and rallied in tandem with U.S. yields to an intra-day high at 110.31 near New York close before stabilising.