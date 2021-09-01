Cancel
Monroe County, NY

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Wayne by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-02 09:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe; Niagara; Orleans; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, and Wayne counties. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

