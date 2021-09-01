Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-02 04:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-02 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua county. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.alerts.weather.gov
