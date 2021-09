White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that it was time for Congress to act and codify abortion rights into law after the US Supreme Court declined to take up a challenge to Texas’ new ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they’re pregnant.At a daily news briefing on Wednesday, Ms Psaki said that passing legislation at the federal level defining a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion was the best way to guarantee such rights for women everywhere in the country.“As the president committed on the campaign trail...codifying Roe v...