Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to two new Avatar songs, “Going Hunting” and “Barren Cloth Mother”

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake on your mid-week blues with a double dose of Avatar. The Swedish metallers have premiered not one, but two new songs: “Going Hunting” and “Barren Cloth Mother.” The singles mark Avatar’s first releases on their newly launched label imprint, Black Waltz Records. “Both songs tell about inner and outer...

rock947.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Cloth#Abc Audio#Swedish#Black Waltz Records#Digital#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNME

Listen to The Vaccines’ slow, dreamy new song ‘El Paso’

The Vaccines have shared another preview of their forthcoming fifth album ‘Back In Love City’ – listen to ‘El Paso’ below. The band’s new album is set to drop on September 10, and was recorded at Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas and produced by Daniel Ledinsky – known for his past work with Tove Lo, Rihanna and TV On The Radio.
MusicNME

Listen to club-ready new Sigrid song ‘Burning Bridges’

Sigrid has shared her new single ‘Burning Bridges’ – listen below. The Norwegian pop artist’s new song premiered on BBC Radio 1 today (August 25) as residency host Charli XCX‘s Hottest Record. It follows ‘Mirror’, which was released in May, and is seemingly the latest taste of what’s to come...
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'The Lost Girls'

“The Lost Girls” by Jessica Chiarella. New York: G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2021. 336 pages, $17 (paperback). More than 20 years ago, Marti Reese’s sister, Maggie, disappeared. Marti was only 8 years old when it happened, and she can’t remember it – just that her sister got in a car and never came back. Through years of grief and trying to find out what happened on her own, Maggie lost herself in trying to cope. After a recent turn of events, she abandoned her marriage, started drinking to forget and documented her search through a true crime podcast with her best friend. Unexpectedly, the podcast becomes an award-winning hit, and they start getting all kinds of crazy calls with supposed tips on where Marti’s sister might be. But one mysterious woman, Ava Vreeland, seems to have information that could help. Ava has been fighting to free her brother’s murder conviction for years, and there are strange similarities between the two cases. So Ava is certain that there is a connection between the murder and Maggie’s disappearance – one that could help free her brother. Marti decides to work with Ava to find the truth. But as Marti digs, the answers begin to shake her.
MusicNME

Listen to Bob Vylan’s blistering new track, ‘Pretty Songs’

Bob Vylan have released a blistering new political song called ‘Pretty Songs’ – listen to it below. The track sees the London grime punks address the Black Lives Matter movement, featuring the lyrics: “Black lives have always mattered, you were just never told so on TV.”. Speaking about the new...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Eminem Joins Grip for New Song “Walkthrough!”: Listen

Atlanta rapper Grip has released I Died for This!?, his first album for Shady Records. Included on the full-length is a collaboration with Shady co-founder Eminem. Listen to rappers’ new song “Walkthrough!” below. Grip signed with Shady Records last month, releasing a new single titled “Gutter” with Wara. Royce Da...
Musicillinoisnewsnow.com

Listen to new Badflower song, “Johnny Wants to Fight”

Badflower has released a new song called “Johnny Wants to Fight” off the band’s upcoming album, This Is How the World Ends. If you’re wondering why “Johnny Wants to Fight,” that’d be because frontman Josh Katz‘s narrator is sleeping with Johnny’s girlfriend. “Johnny wants to fight, let him fight/ Let...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Helado Negro Shares New Song “Outside the Outside”: Listen

Helado Negro has shared another new song from his forthcoming album Far In. This one’s titled “Outside the Outside,” and the visual features home video footage of his family’s parties in South Florida in the 1980s. Check it out below. Helado Negro’s Roberto Carlos Lange shared a statement about the...
Texas Statewfpk.org

listen hear! Song of the Day: Tom Morello enlists Phantogram for haunting new song, “Driving to Texas”

Listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too…. has given us another sneak peek from his upcoming album, The Atlas Underground Fire. “Driving to Texas” features electronic duo Phantogram joining the Rage Against the Machine guitarist in bringing a soft, haunting sound to compliment Morello‘s hard rock licks. “The guitar solo needed to feel like a vengeful angel who has come down to decide the fate of the protagonist,” Morello says.
MusicPosted by
100.7 KOOL FM

Listen to New Yes Song ‘Dare to Know’

Yes have unveiled "Dare to Know," the latest single from their upcoming album The Quest, which is slated for release on Oct. 1. “'Dare to Know' presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures," guitarist Steve Howe said in a statement posted to the band's website.
MusicMetalSucks

Listen Now: Whitechapel’s Adventurous New Song, “Lost Boy”

Whitechapel have delivered on this weekend’s mysterious (not-so-mysterious) tease: new music is here!. A new song called “Lost Boy” has arrived on YouTube. The first half is more or less what you’d expect from Whitechapel — a fast thrasher, fans will be happy — before the song pivots into an atmospheric bridge that features Maynard James Keenan-like cleans from vocalist Phil Bozeman (and accompanying delay-soaked guitar leads, also very Tool-like). From there comes an absolutely scorching guitar solo which leads the song to its close. A very non-standard song structure, and I mean that as a compliment.
MusicPosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Listen to Lindsey Buckingham’s New Song ‘Scream’

Lindsey Buckingham has released a new song, "Scream," ahead of his upcoming self-titled solo album, due for release on Sept. 17. You can listen to "Scream" below. "It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point," Buckingham said of the song in a press release. "It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life."
Musicrock947.com

Feminist Or Sexist?

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago……. It was an interesting LP….full of solid rock & roll guitar and organ….even some prog notes in the title tracak…but “For Ladies Only” from Steppenwolf will always be full of question marks. It was suggested that the band that brought you ‘Born To Be Wild” and “Magic Carpet Ride” had all of a sudden gone soft . That the LP was a testament to the women.s lib movement that was sweeping the country. I’ll grant you that some of the lyrics might make you think that…but if I’m guessing…it’s a tongue in cheek put on. These guys are still a swaggering, macho rock & roll outfit….not a chardonnay swigging garden party act.
Musicstereoboard.com

Chvrches - Screen Violence (Album Review)

Chvrches’ ‘The Bones of What You Believe’ was a smash that saw the band lay down a marker. And while subsequent releases have produced mixed results—highs on par with their debut alongside ideas that weren’t fully realised—they have generally lived up to their early promise. ‘Screen Violence’ may just be...
MusicAmadhia

caro♡, “Heartbeats​/​Heartbreaks”

The debut record from caro♡ (the lead singer of Planet 1999, PC Music’s first full band signee), Heartbeats/Heartbreak, is a bit of a departure from the Trapper Keeper, kitchen-sink aesthetic of her band, where new wave bass lines slam up against candy-colored synths and 90’s R&B beats. On Heartbeats/Heartbreak, the singer works in a decidedly more oceanic palette—sometimes quite literally: one instrumental interlude (“7 waves”) layers shimmering synths over the sound of crashing waves.
Apparelrock947.com

HELLYEAH’s Tom Maxwell launches BlackGoatWear lifestyle brand

HELLYEAH guitarist Tom Maxwell has launched his own lifestyle brand, BlackGoatWear. Maxwell founded BlackGoatWear, which is described as if “Etsy and Deviant Art procreated,” with his friends Tim Buchenroth and Luke Fletcher. It offers everything from T-shirts and clothing accessories to signature sauces, glassware and art including paintings and shadow boxes, all inspired by a “passion for the mysterious, the mystical, the paranormal, the occult, and the ‘what ifs’ that define life as we know it.”
TV & VideosPaste Magazine

Netflix Teases Bob Ross Mystery Documentary Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Painter Bob Ross is arguably even more of a cultural icon today, in the 2020s, than he was during the 31 seasons The Joy of Painting initially aired from 1983-1994. The uniquely soothing positive presence of Ross transformed him, years after his death in 1995 from lymphoma, into a veritable saint of internet culture—which naturally also makes him the ideal candidate for a “but did you know about the dark side?” documentary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy