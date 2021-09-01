Cancel
Gospel Great Pastor T.L. Barrett's Final, Long-Out-of-Print Single is Finally Available to Stream

By Jon Blistein
New Haven Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNumero Group has released gospel legend Pastor T.L. Barrett’s final, long-out-of-print single, “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee.”. The single was originally issued in 1985 by Chicago’s P.S. Records International just before the label shuttered. While Barrett continued to preach, the “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee” single was the last piece of physical music he released.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
T.i.
Person
Vic Mensa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel#Pastor#Numero Group#Rolling Stone
