Gospel Great Pastor T.L. Barrett's Final, Long-Out-of-Print Single is Finally Available to Stream
Numero Group has released gospel legend Pastor T.L. Barrett’s final, long-out-of-print single, “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee.”. The single was originally issued in 1985 by Chicago’s P.S. Records International just before the label shuttered. While Barrett continued to preach, the “In the Old Time Way” b/w “My Country Tis of Thee” single was the last piece of physical music he released.www.nhregister.com
Comments / 0