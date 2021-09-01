WR Breshad Perriman heading to Chicago Bears on 1-year deal, agent says

The New Orleans Saints aren’t really in a position to be picky about available wide receivers. With Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith both missing extensive time this summer with injuries and a two-game suspension hanging over Deonte Harris’ head, it’s fallen to second-year pro Marquez Callaway to be the tip of the spear for the unit. Things have gotten so rough that Chris Hogan hung up his lacrosse gear and immediately started outplaying his competition in Saints training camp. Jameis Winston could use a better supporting cast.