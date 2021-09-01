11 Latina-Owned Skincare Brands To Help Transition Your Glow Into Fall

The minute he appears on my computer screen, I know I’ll immediately do whatever Sean Garrette tells me to do with my skin. The glow atop his cheekbones travels up his temples and across his forehead. It’s radiant, smooth. But it’s natural. Later, I learn exactly what this skin “look” is: velvet skin, which Garrette remembers hearing from Dieux Skin co-founder Charlotte Palermino. “I was like, yeah, that's the perfect description, not glass skin, but velvet skin — skin that just looks soft, hydrated, healthy,” he tells me. “I love that trend. I hate anything matte ... I like things to shine and move and come to life.” His complexion surely radiates life, even through a tiny digital box and even through Zoom’s invisible filter that usually makes everything appear... blah.