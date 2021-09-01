Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Telluride: Barry Jenkins on Programming Movies That Challenge ‘Who Gets to Stay in the Canon’

By Eric Kohn
Posted by 
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cEl8I_0bjarztF00

It’s been a long journey for Barry Jenkins , from his humble debut “Medicine for Melancholy” in 2008 to eventual Oscar winner “Moonlight” eight years later and the sprawling miniseries adaptation “The Underground Railroad” earlier this year. All along, though, there has been one constant for him: The Telluride Film Festival. Jenkins first attended the festival as a film student almost 20 years ago and eventually became a volunteer, then rose through the programming ranks to oversee the shorts program, a gig he maintained even after his career took off.

Now, he’s leveled up again in Telluride stature by serving as the festival’s guest director.

Over the course of this year’s five-day event, Jenkins will introduce six screenings of films handpicked by a director best known for blending his passionate cinephilia with underrepresented voices. His program does that, too: While Jenkins’ favorite director Claire Denis is represented with her debut “Chocolat,” along with Aleksandr Sokurov’s seminal long-take in “Russian Ark,” those choices appear alongside Isaac Julien’s experimental “Looking for Langston,” Maritanian director Med Hondo’s 1979 musical “West Indies,” the Palestinian sex worker drama “Garden,” and selected works by multimedia artist Kahlil Joseph.

The eclectic program will give Jenkins plenty to discuss over the course of Labor Day weekend, at least when he has some free time: Already in pre-production for the Disney-produced spin-off to “The Lion King” reportedly centered on Mufasa, Jenkins will be juggling a lot at once. In preparation for the busy days ahead, he spoke to IndieWire about a range of issues, including how his Telluride program is designed to challenge traditional film history and his relationship to the challenges of festival demographics.

Given your history at Telluride, what sort of opportunities did you see with the role of guest director?

The year that “12 Years a Slave” was there, they programmed Alan Clarke’s “Elephant.” I’d never seen it in a theater. Steve McQueen hadn’t seen it in a theater and Brad Pitt hadn’t seen it at all. During the screening of “12 Years a Slave,” that group ran over and watched Alan Clarke’s “Elephant.” I thought, “Oh yes, there’s an opportunity to see these things as they were meant to be seen on a big screen.”

You’ve selected a number of films that wouldn’t ordinarily show up at a place like Telluride. Kahlil Joseph, for example, is a multidisciplinary artist whose work usually shows in galleries.

It’s something people don’t really clock, but some of these screenings are free and open to the public. They’re movies that anybody in the town can go see. I looked at it as a two-prong thing. I wanted to show things for the locals who live there. It’s a group of films that maybe wouldn’t organically play at the festival, but also people who wouldn’t organically come to the town itself.

When did you encounter Joseph’s work?

I knew Kahlil from his music video works. I’d seen his Flying Lotus video for “Until the Quiet Comes” but didn’t know it was him. I kept encountering his work. I’d be in New York and he had an installation at the New Museum, or here in L.A., he had this wonderful installation at MOCA. I thought, “Man, this guy is in between spaces.” He’s very appropriate in a museum but also at places like Telluride or Cannes or Toronto. Right away, he was one of the first people I hit up. So much of his work is about the physical experience of the space.

The program doesn’t specify which of his works you plan to show.

That was one of the trickier ones to figure out. We’re going to see an excerpt of “The Black News,” we’re going to see “Until the Quiet Comes,” and the Kendrick Lamar piece “mAAd” as a two-channel projection — but we can’t actually put two channels into the Sheridan Opera House, so we’re going to play it as a double-projection side-by-side and superimposed. And then we’ll also have an excerpt of an installation he had at the New Museum in New York called “Black Mary.” I wanted something that the high school students at Telluride could come and see. They can definitely come to that and I think they’ll dig it.

In your program notes for Isaac Julien’s “Looking for Langston,” you write that it has rarely screened, which is true for a lot of Julien’s work. Why do you think that is?

With artists like Kahlil and Julien, scarcity is part of the thing. There’s a certain way it has to sound, an acoustic quality to the room, and a visual quality to the screen. They’re kind of between fine art and theatrical film exhibition — in between those worlds — and I think there are very few spaces where those worlds overlap and where it’s appropriate to exhibit their work. It’s not the same as just throwing up a DCP of “Moonlight.”

Another rarely screened film in your selection is “West Indies.” Where did you first encounter that one?

It boggles the mind that I got through film school and the majority of my twenties without seeing this film. It didn’t occur to me that this film was out there and existed. When you watch it, you wonder how it’s not canon. Of course, it is canon, among a certain group of filmmakers — but I hope by presenting it in this place, it can become canon for many others. Watching the film is an opportunity to interrogate who gets to stay in the canon and who gets pushed out.

When you watch the film, it’s really clear why the film was ill-received in France. It’s just telling a whole lot of truth by kicking up a whole lot of shit. You know, Khalil’s piece at MOCA was called “Dual Consciousness,” and I feel like I have to have dual consciousness about this program. Some of this is just shit I need to see on the big screen. But I do think the Telluride Film Festival should be able to ingest these vitamins into its DNA. Also, it’s a fucking awesome movie.

You’re obsessed with Claire Denis, so it’s no surprise you’re showing one of her films, but how did you land on “Chocolat”?

I went back and forth on it, because it’s so obvious, but I just had to damn do it. I’ve never seen it in a theater. She is my favorite. There is something in communion between “Chocolat” and “West Indies” in a very cool way. Also, Claire made her first film when she was in her forties. You have all these young people at the festival so I think it’s really wonderful for people to see that she arrived because she was patient, and she fucking crushed it with her debut.

Was there anything you wanted to show that didn’t make the cut?

I considered “Speed” and “25th Hour.” For that one, I was thinking of this idea of scarcity. As far as I know, Spike has ever played at the festival and it just felt like we had to have him at the festival. But he seemed too busy to make it out, and that movie is readily available. “Speed” is just a dope film. Filmmaking-wise, it’s just awesome, and would’ve been an amazing outdoor screening. It’ll have to be the sneak peek — on my iPad at my condo.

You started going to Telluride as a student. When did you start to realize how white it was?

Not until I got there. It was just a flyer on the wall. I had no idea it was super prestigious. I’d never been to Colorado. My professor said I should go there and I went in completely blind. When I got there, yes, I did realize, whoa. I think the only Black people in town then were me, my classmate Derrick Cameron — who runs the Ghetto Film School now — and a woman named Sierra Ornelas, who’s the showrunner on “Rutherford Falls” now. It was pretty cool group, but we were the people of color there, and we were like, “What did we get ourselves into?” But I’ve been back every year.

How much would you say the demographics of festival audiences have changed since then?

I’m speaking from the inside out as the curator of the shorts program at Telluride. It’s not a mandate that filmmakers of color have to be in that program, but maybe filmmakers of color don’t realize this festival exists or that they should submit to it, so I’m actively looking for that work. I’m just trying to make sure I see it, and if it’s as good as anything I’m programming here, we’ll program it. But again, I first came to the festival in 2002. That’s right on the brink of when all these new cameras came along — the RED camera, the ALEXA — where the cost of making films was dropping and the public acknowledgement of the lack of access for filmmakers of certain backgrounds was coming to a head.

Now, there are more filmmakers from backgrounds like mine who are creating work and I think the festival has done a solid job of finding that work. There have been a few films over the years that I do think should’ve been at Telluride and haven’t been — peers of mine who have made great work that I was really hoping would be at the festival. But this year, there is one.

Which one?

Rei Green will be there with “King Richard.” I made my first feature in the same generation as his brother, Rashaad Ernesto Green. It’s really cool to see that cat come from just making his stories but now he’s got this big film.

You figured out this program while in the midst of promoting “The Underground Railroad,” which was a massive undertaking that you’ve said had a huge emotional impact on you — and then you had to spend a long time promoting it. How much did that take out of you?

I’m not done with it. People are still discovering it. It is in the thing that I’m most creatively proud about, and it’s probably going to end up being one of the least seen of those things. I don’t get numbers. But there hasn’t been a lot of cross-talk about it. Of course, I’ve drawn back from social media a little bit but also we just haven’t been physically together to watch it.

It must be surreal to switch gears for “The Lion King.”

We’re all working on it together, the whole crew. Everybody’s back. You could draw a line on the crew list for “Underground Railroad” and take it right over to “Lion King.” It’s a whole different way of working. The pace is much different. From “Moonlight” to “Beale Street” to “Underground Railroad,” we’ve all just been non-stop for five years working at the same register. Now we get to do something else.

One of the things I was really conscious about when working on this Telluride program was that the people of the town get to see these films for free. With this movie, it’s the first time that I legitimately know children will watch this film. I’m sure people saw me flip out on “Backyardigans.” I’ve always been interested in children’s programs. It’s exercising a whole different muscle. We’ve been smiling a lot. We had a great time working on “Underground Railroad” because it was challenging and pushed us — but there weren’t a whole lot of smiles.

You pushed back on earlier characterizations of this project as a “prequel” to “The Lion King,” but some new reports still refer to it that way. Care to correct the record?

No comment!

Fair enough. How the hell will you even have time to introduce films at Telluride while working on this movie?

I’ll have some work to do. But we’ve been working remotely for the last year and a half and we’ve gotten pretty adept at it. Even on this project, there were times where I was on the continent of Asia and people were in London, L.A., New York, and we were all on the same sets looking at the same materials. So I will be working at the start of the festival, in my real life, but then I’ll switch over to my festival life.

Having curated all this work for a big screen at such a dire moment for the future of exhibition, what hope do you see for the future sustainability of showing movies this way?

One of the reasons I wanted to come to the festival was to vent about this. I hadn’t had an experience like this in a year and a half. I saw “Zola” in a theater with three people. It was a morning matinee. It’s kind of like coffee. I’ve had a cup of coffee for at least the last 20 years and that shit never gets old. You know why? Because it gives you the best feeling. Going to a screening a theater with a crowd — a communal experience where the sound envelops you — is the same damn thing. It isn’t going anywhere.

Comments / 0

IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Isaac Julien
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Med Hondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canon#Cannes Film Festival#Russian#Maritanian#Palestinian#Disney#12 Years A Slave#The Sheridan Opera House#Dcp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesSFGate

Michael Caine on His Favorite Films, Going to Hollywood, Avoiding Retirement

Honored this year at the Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival for his incredible volume of work over six decades, Michael Caine is remarkably down-to-earth as he reflects on lessons learned and how his plans to retire more than 20 years ago just never quite worked out. In addition to winning the KVIFF award for contribution to world cinema, Caine came to the Czech Republic to screen “Best Sellers,” director Lina Roessler’s feature debut, in which he plays a cantankerous writer – a character into whom he says he has real insight as the author of several books of his own, ranging from biography to fiction. Caine will also be seen soon as Lord Boresh in the Czech historic epic “Jan Zizka.”
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s New Movie Is The Subject Of A Major Bidding War

Despite being widely recognized as one of the most talent and acclaimed actresses of her generation, Jennifer Lawrence has only shown up in two movies across the last three and a half years, and even then her most recent pair of onscreen appearances have left a lot to be desired.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Oscars: Strong Awards Contenders Generate Buzz At Telluride -Smith, Branagh, Sorrentino, Colman, Cumberbatch And More

Slumdog Millionaire largely started the Oscar train out of the Telluride Film Festival in 2008 when it rode its World Premiere in this small Colorado town all the way to a Best Picture Academy Award sweep. It has happened numerous times since, with the likes of Telluride premieres like The King’s Speech, Argo, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, as well as for T-Ride North American premieres that went on to Best Picture – think Spotlight, The Shape Of Water, The Artist, and Parasite, for example. Even last year, when due to the pandemic, the festival had to cancel its Labor Day weekend cinematic treasure...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dune’ 1984: Francesca Annis, The Original Lady Jessica, Lifts The Lid On Life Behind The Scenes Of David Lynch’s Epic, The ‘Heaven’s Gate’ Of Sci-Fi

As the world gears up to take in Dune’s anticipated reboot at the Venice Film Festival, I sat down with British actress Francesca Annis, star of the original Dune, to talk candidly about the ins and outs of working on one of the most fabled sci-fi films of the 1980s.   Were David Lynch and Dino De Laurentiis really at loggerheads? What was the atmosphere like on set? How challenging was it relocating her family to Mexico for the shoot? And which hit movie was she promised during production?   I should note at this juncture that Francesca Annis is my mother....
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Lion King’ Prequel: Kelvin Harrison Jr. & Aaron Pierre To Lead Cast For Disney & Barry Jenkins

EXCLUSIVE: The Lion King prequel is roaring into life. We can reveal that Waves and The Trial Of The Chicago 7 star Kelvin Harrison Jr. and The Underground Railroad star Aaron Pierre are set to lead voice cast. Production is underway on the anticipated feature, which will see Moonlight director Barry Jenkins further explore the mythology of the iconic characters, including Mufasa’s origin story. Pierre — who recently teamed up with Jenkins on Amazon series The Underground Railroad — will play Mufasa while Harrison Jr. is playing Taka. Additional casting is in process with plenty of big names likely. The untitled prequel (which...
MoviesTVOvermind

Why Barry Jenkins Should’ve Been The First African American Director To Win An Academy Award For Moonlight

In 1940, Hattie McDaniel made history twice as she became the first African American to be nominated for an Oscar for best-supporting actress thanks to her role as a house servant in Gone with the Wind; however, she again made history that night by beating out Olivia De Havilland, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Edna May Oliver, and Maria Ouspenskaya to win the prestigious award. In 1964, progress was made for Sidney Poitier, who won the best leading actor Oscar for his role in Lillies of the Field.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Underground Railroad’ Director Barry Jenkins on Crossing Over to TV and Creating ‘The Gaze’ (Video)

When he first read Colson Whitehead’s “The Underground Railroad” back in 2016 with the hope of adapting it for screen, Barry Jenkins knew it couldn’t be a movie. “That was actually one of the earliest conversations I had with Colson,” Jenkins said during a panel for TheWrap’s Emmy Season Screening Series on Monday. “I thought the best way to do this was to be really clear, and be really honest. So I told him I had no interest in making it as a feature film. It had to be a television show.”
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

“We’re Trying All The Time to Find an Intimate Perspective”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘Underground Railroad’s’ Barry Jenkins, Thuso Mbedu and James Laxton

The Underground Railroad star Thuso Mbedu, director Barry Jenkins and cinematographer James Laxton joined The Hollywood Reporter to discuss their Emmy-nominated Amazon limited series, based on the acclaimed novel by Colson Whitehead, in a THR Presents Q&A powered by Vision Media.  For Jenkins, the Oscar-winning writer-director of Moonlight who has also earned an Emmy nomination for this series, the magical realism of Whitehead’s novel — which follows a young enslaved woman named Cora who embarks on a journey north to freedom on the titular abolitionist network, which in the story is an actual subterranean train system — evoked his childhood reaction...
Belleville, ILarcamax.com

Patty Jenkins' challenge to Hollywood, and more CinemaCon takeaways

It had been a few years since Sandy and Dave Schoenborn, the owners of the three-screen Lincoln Theatre in Belleville, Illinois, trekked to CinemaCon, the annual convention of the movie industry in Las Vegas. But after a pandemic that crippled cinemas, scrambled blockbuster releases and dampened attendance, the couple decided...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Patty Jenkins Challenges Studios to Commit to Theatrical Experience

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins urged Hollywood studios to commit to the big screen experience as they emerge from the pandemic — and received enthusiastic applause for the sentiment during a panel on Thursday at theater owners’ confab CinemaCon in Las Vegas. “I don’t know why we are talking about taking [exclusive theatrical windows] away,” Jenkins said. “One studio should plant a flag and make a huge commitment to the theatrical experience and the filmmakers will go there.” The director went on to describe the “heartbreaking” decision for Warner Bros. to release Wonder Woman 1984 day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Barton Fink' at 30: Why the Coen Brothers' Movie Is a Masterpiece

“It’s strange, but some movies present themselves almost entirely in your head.”—Joel Coen. “I’ll show you a life of the mind!”—Charlie Meadows, a.k.a. Karl Mundt, a.k.a. “Madman” Mundt. Everyone knows about the telegram. It’s an apocryphal Hollywood story, with the actual letter lost to time. But its recipient Ben Hecht...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

My Own Private River Phoenix: How I Was Introduced to His Cinematic Presence

With a hypnotic gaze, a raspy voice and the capability to effortlessly inhabit the soul of a character, the late actor, musician and activist River Phoenix was a once-in-a-generation talent. Today, he would have turned 51 years old. While his posthumous age can be an irrelevant number to warrant a retrospective of one of the finest ever to grace the movies — especially one year after many took the opportunity to celebrate him for his 50th birthday — any day can be an opportunity to reflect upon someone with only 14 film credits who made an undeniable impact on the cinematic...
Moviesworldofreel.com

‘The Lion King 2’: Barry Jenkins Sells Out?

Production is underway on Barry Jenkins’ “The Lion King 2.”. Yes, you heard me right. Last September’s news that Jenkins was set to direct “Lion King 2” shocked many in the industry, but it shouldn’t be that surprising. Jenkins’ movies such as “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk,” were not hard-earners at the box-office. The writer-director probably needed the cash.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Telluride Documentary Filmmakers From Liz Garbus to Matt Dillon Preview Their Projects

“The Show,” as the Telluride Film Festival programmers refer to its annual feature program, is back this year with a wide array of documentary award season contenders. Muhammad Ali, Arthur Ashe, Jacques Cousteau, Anthony Fauci, Francisco Fellove and the Velvet Underground are the subjects of various docus in this year’s lineup. The nonfiction lineup also includes films about cows, rivers, caves, and family dynamics.
MoviesMUBI

Rushes: Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," Tony Leung, Black Film Archive

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI. In a new interview with Deadline, Francis Ford Coppola has announced that he's starting to assemble a cast and prepare financing for his long-gestating passion project, the epic film Megalopolis. "I’m still willing to do the dream picture, even if I have to put up my own money, and I am capable of putting up $100 million if I have to here."
MoviesVanity Fair

The 19 Most Anticipated Films at the Venice and Telluride Film Festivals

Venice, Italy, and Telluride, Colorado—two cities that ordinarily have nothing in common, but for one weekend each year become the white-hot center of the film industry, with festivals that kick off awards season by premiering a huge slate of would-be contenders. Venice is where Joker became a surprise contender when it won the Golden Lion, and where audiences first embraced Roma; Telluride, meanwhile, is where a former festival volunteer named Barry Jenkins debuted his film Moonlight, while Vanity Fair’s own Richard Lawson made a bold prediction about the Oscar potential for Emma Stone.
MoviesRoger Ebert

Telluride Film Festival Announces Full 2021 Program Lineup

The Telluride Film Festival, presented by the National Film Preserve, has announced its official program selections for its 48th edition in Telluride, Colorado, which will take place from Thursday, September 2nd, through Monday, September 6th. TFF will screen more than 80 feature films, short films and revival programs representing 29 countries, along with special artist tributes, conversations, panels, student programs and festivities. Here are the full slate of new feature films scheduled to play in its main program...

Comments / 0

Community Policy