Global Investors Face Uncertainty Into Year-End

Uncertainty is the bane of the markets and we have experienced a higher than normal dose over the past few years. The greatest level of uncertainly was clearly during the early days of the pandemic when nobody knew anything about how things would unfold. As uncertainty declined, markets rose … quickly. The markets have clearly enjoyed 2021, with vaccine rollouts, re-opening trends and economic recovery driving earnings growth, plus continued monetary + fiscal stimulus. The S&P and TSX are up about 20% since January 1, with similar numbers out of Europe.