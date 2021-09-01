Tri-Cities Catalytic Converter Thefts Hot Again

A couple of months ago, during the heatwave, I got up a little earlier than usual to water the plants before I left for work. It was about 4 a.m. and I'm standing in the dark in my front yard. A car suddenly pulled up across the street to my neighbor's house kitty-corner from me. I thought it was strange that he was getting home so late, especially on a work night. He jumped out of the car with a friend and they began working on his older model Ford pickup truck. I thought it was strange and he was making a lot of noise. Then I finally managed to wake up and realize that is not my neighbor, and he's not working on that truck. A couple of thieves were stealing his catalytic converter! I threw down the watering hose and ran in to get my cell phone. By the time I got 911 on the phone, the thieves had driven off.